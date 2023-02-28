1h ago

Glencore ordered to pay R13 billion in bribery case

Glencore was ordered by a federal judge in New York to pay $700 million (R13 billion) as a criminal punishment for a global bribery scheme orchestrated by the Swiss-based commodities trading and mining giant.

US District Judge Lorna G. Schofield on Tuesday imposed the sentence under terms of a plea deal with prosecutors, which was preceded by Glencore pleading guilty in May to a single count of conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The company must pay a fine of $428.5 million and $272.2 million in criminal forfeiture. 

The penalty is part of the $1.5 billion Glencore agreed to pay to resolve bribery and market-manipulation probes in the US, UK and Brazil. Glencore units agreed to plead guilty to a list of charges ranging from bribery and corruption in South America and Africa, to price manipulation in US fuel-oil markets. 

Prosecutors claimed Glencore paid more than $100 million in bribes to government officials in Brazil, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Venezuela. They said Glencore made $315 million from the scheme.

On Monday, Schofield ruled Glencore must pay $29.6 million to the founders of a company that provided healthcare services in 11 African countries, but was forced to shut down. Crusader Health claimed it was driven out of business after Glencore bribed a public official in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to throw out a lawsuit brought by Crusader against a Glencore subsidiary.

Click here for Glencore's share price and other data.

In September, the commodity firm was sentenced in Connecticut to pay $486 million in fines and forfeitures in a case in which Glencore admitted conspiring to manipulate oil-price benchmarks. In November, a London judge imposed a £276 million (R6 billion) penalty for Glencore’s effort to bribe government officials for access to oil cargoes across Africa.

