Global comms group BT to cut ties with Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo Group

accreditation
Jan Cronje
Global telecommunications group BT says it has made a decision to terminate its relationship with Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo Group.
Global telecommunications group BT says it has made a decision to terminate its relationship with Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo Group.
Gallo Images

Global telecommunications group BT says it has made a decision to terminate its relationship with Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo Group.

This comes about three weeks after Survé gave the second of two combative performances before Parliament's oversight committee on finance, where he alleged that companies in the Sekunjalo stable were being targeted by state-owned asset manager the Public Investment Corporation and other forces, directed by "hidden hands".

BT was previously known as British Telecoms. 

"BT has also corrected the misrepresentation of facts to the Standing Committee on Finance made by representatives of the Sekunjalo Group and initiated the process of terminating its relationship with the Sekunjalo Group," a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"BT will be exploring alternative options to meet its BEE obligations."

Sekunjalo did not immediately provide comment. 

Banking troubles 

In April, Sekunjalo subsidiary AYO Technology Solutions had its banking facilities closed by FNB. AYO said at the time it had not been provided with a "valid" reason by FNB. AYO later said it would use third-party payment solutions, after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg struck its urgent bid to interdict FNB from closing its accounts. 

In late March, meanwhile, amaBhungane reported that Absa severed all ties with companies directly or indirectly controlled by Sekunjalo Investment Holdings. 

* More to follow. 

Read more on:
btsekunjaloiqbal surve
Company Snapshot
