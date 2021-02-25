2h ago

add bookmark

Gold Fields granted go-ahead to generate solar power

Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Mining company Gold Fields has been given the go-ahead to develop a 40MW solar plant. 
  • It will provide around a fifth of the energy to keep the South Deep mine running.
  • Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland hailed the move as a "strong, positive" message to miners and investors. 

Gold Fields has been given a given the green light by the energy regulator to develop a 40MW solar plant in Westonaria, it was announced on Thursday.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) said it has granted a licence to a to GFI Joint Venture Holdings and Gold Fields to develop the facility on the mine's South Deep operation, after the company first made an application in 2017.

The solar plant is expected to provide around 20% of the South Deep gold mine's average electricity consumption and enable the mine to reduce carbon emissions.

The regulator rejected reports that it had delayed the processing of the application, saying the slowdown was due to compliance issue with the requirements of the Electricity Regulation Act. Challenges associated with reliable power supply is one of the key issues impacting the mining sector, as Eskom, which supplies the bulk of the electricity used in the country, battles capacity constraints.

Companies have been increasingly exploring self-generation in a bid to mitigate the impact of power interruption and rising tariffs.

In 2020, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe granted approval for deviation from the Integrated Resource Plan for self-generation projects of any capacity.

Nersa said it was after this development that the Joint Venture submitted a compliant application in June 2020.

Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland said the plant would increase the reliability and affordability of power supply to South Deep, and enhance the mine's long-term sustainability.

"The approval of this licence sends a strong, positive message to mining companies and their investors, potentially leading to decisions being taken to sustain and grow mining operations in the country, especially in deep-level, underground, marginal mines," he said.

He added that self-generation would allow Eskom room to address operational issues at its power plants.

Eskom has been implementing load shedding due to unexpected breakdowns at its power stations, putting an additional strain on the struggling economy.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
No silver lining: Redditors' precious metal rally to propel costs of solar-panels and electronics
Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Energy and Power increases solar stake
No silver lining: Redditors' precious metal rally to propel costs of solar-panels and electronics
Read more on:
gold fieldsrenewable energy
ZAR/USD
14.98
(-3.50)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(-2.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(-3.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-2.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-3.31)
Gold
1774.82
(-1.57)
Silver
27.48
(-1.55)
Platinum
1227.50
(-2.65)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2427.00
(-0.55)
All Share
67483.76
(+1.94)
Top 40
62063.35
(+2.17)
Financial 15
12358.55
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
86843.77
(+0.34)
Resource 10
70371.81
(+5.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1017 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2549 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1367 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo