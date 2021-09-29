Gordhan did not interfere in appointment of Mango Airlines CEO, Public Protector finds

Allegations that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan interfered in the appointment of the Mango Airlines CEO in 2019 could not be supported, according to a new report by the Public Protector.

According to the Public Protector's investigation, Gordhan did not play any role in the interviewing or shortlisting of candidates which resulted in Nico Bezuidenhout's appointment.

The Public Protector closed the case, which was lodged by EFF MP Floyd Shivambu.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan did not interfere in the appointment of the CEO of Mango Airlines in 2019, the Public Protector has found.



Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday released a tranche of reports related to several investigations.

Two of the probes related to complaints lodged by EFF member of Parliament Floyd Shivambu.

In October 2020, Shivambu asked the Public Protector to investigate whether former finance minister Tito Mboweni irregularly appointed former journalist Ranjeni Munusamy as community outreach officer at National Treasury. Mkhwebane closed the case as allegations that Mboweni contravened the executive ethics code could not be corroborated.

In the prior year, Shivambu also lodged a request for investigation about whether Gordhan meddled in the recruitment process of Mango Airlines' CEO, which resulted in the appointment of Nico Bezuidenhout.

Shivambu alleged that the minister illegally instructed the chairperson of the Mango Board, Matsidiso Peter Tshisevhe, through his adviser, to ensure that Bezuidenhout be appointed as CEO of the airline, the Public Protector's report read.

Bezuidenhout was appointed to the position in September 2019, but resigned in August 2020.

In his responses to the Public Protector, Gordhan denied the veracity of Shivambu's allegations. He also denied that he instructed Tshisevhe, through his adviser, to ensure Bezuidenhout was appointed. Tshisevhe further denied that he was instructed by anyone to ensure Bezuidenhout be appointed.



Gordhan indicated that the Mango board had submitted a recommendation for the appointment of Glen Orsmond, for his consideration. "This recommendation was withdrawn because it emanated from a process in which the SAA Board had not participated," the report read. Mango is a subsidiary of SAA.

Given that the minister questioned the recruitment process, another panel was set up to include SAA board members and Mango board members in the interview process. Both Orsmond and Bezuidenhout were interviewed, but the panel resolved not to make a recommendation for appointment.

The recruitment process was instead reinitiated, including a re-advertisement of the post with new requirements. The result of this process was that Bezuidenhout was the preferred candidate. "Minister Gordhan did not play any role in either the shortlisting or the interview process," the report read.

Gordhan eventually concurred with the board's recommendation. "Minister Gordhan's involvement in the new process was only limited to the approval of the SAA Board’s recommendation of Mr Bezuidenhout to the role of the CEO of Mango," the report read.

"In this case, Minister Gordhan appeared to have exercised his power of approval in a manner consistent with his responsibility of ensuring that the process undertaken was beyond reproach," the report read.



"…Minister Gordhan did not play any role in either the shortlisting or the interview process, save for approving the recommendation by the SAA Board," the report read.

Gordhan's questioning of the recruitment process was to ensure adherence to good governance principle, the Public Protector found.

Furthermore, there was no evidence to corroborate allegations that Gordhan had illegally instructed Tshisevhe through his adviser to ensure Bezuidenhout was appointed, the report indicated. Nor was there evidence that Gordhan may have used his position and information entrusted to him to improperly benefit Bezuidenhout, or that he suggested Bezuidenhout to the Mango or SAA boards.

The allegations against Gordhan could not be corroborated, the Public Protector concluded.