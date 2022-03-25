Gordhan, DPE pushed for more info on SAA's Takatso deal

Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts wants more information on the strategic equity partnership deal between South African Airways and the Takatso consortium.

After more than eight months, SAA's deal with Takatso, consisting of Global Airways, which owns low-cost airline LIFT, as technical partner, and infrastructure investment firm Harith, has still not been finalised.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his department have 14 days to provide Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) with more information about the strategic equity partnership deal between South African Airways (SAA) and the Takatso consortium.

This comes days after National Treasury expressed concerns over terms and conditions of the deal to Scopa.

The oversight body said in a statement on Thursday that it remains committed to dealing with SAA matters in a manner that is "transparent, consistent with good governance and in the national interest".

But it wants Gordhan and the DPE to give it more information so that when it meets again to discuss the deal, it will be "well informed of all the material facts and explanations required".

After several government bailouts, SAA went into business rescue in December 2019 and only exited that status in April 2021. It started domestic commercial flights again on 23 September last year after it had stopped commercial flights in May 2020, when the rescue practitioners indicated that there were insufficient funds to continue.



Government has said that SAA will not receive any more bailouts with taxpayers' money, and the state-owned airline and its shareholder, the DPE, had to find a strategic equity partner. Over eight months ago, Gordhan announced the Takatso consortium as the preferred bidder to get a 51% share in SAA.

Takatso consists of Global Airways, which owns low-cost airline LIFT, as technical partner, and infrastructure investment firm Harith. The consortium is not yet involved in the running of SAA. Rather, the plan is for Takatso, which is 51% black-owned, to invest about R3 billion in the airline over three years.

'Advanced stage'

In mid-February this year, the DPE and SAA indicated that the sale and purchase agreement is at an "advanced stage".

Fin24 reported earlier this week of a letter from Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane to Scopa indicating that Treasury was consulted only after the DPE had concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and agreed on the principles of the transaction with Takatso as strategic equity partner for SAA.

Mogajane told Scopa that the terms and conditions of the Takatso transaction have not been made public despite SAA's status as a state-owned asset. He also told Scopa that the Treasury was not part of the negotiations in with Takatso.

According to Mogajane's letter, he was unable to say whether the process of selecting Takatso had been fully compliant as Treasury was not part of it. While legal advice obtained by the Treasury indicated that this was not necessary under the Public Finance Management Act, Mogajane said that the Treasury nonetheless had concerns about the transaction.In order to enable SAA to exit business rescue, a receivership was created to house specific liabilities of about R3.5 billion, which SAA still owed to certain creditors in terms of its rescue plan. It is as yet unclear where this money will come from as Treasury did not make any new allocations in the 2022 National Budget.

Fin24 reported earlier this week that the DPE has lowered its request from R3.5 billion to R2.7 billion and is now hoping that it will be able to secure this before the October medium-term budget policy statement, through a Special Appropriation Bill.

Treasury gave SAA R10.5 billion in the 2020 medium-term budget in order to cover its business rescue plan. This did not include money for SAA's subsidiaries Mango, SAA Technical and Air Chefs. The DPE then obtained a special allocation from Parliament to make R2.7 billion of the R10.5 billion available for the subsidiaries. At the time the DPE said the subsidiaries played an important role in the SAA group.

Mango has since gone into business rescue and had to stop flying since the DPE did not want any of the low-cost airline's share of the R2.7 billion to be used to continue operations. Mango is currently in a bid process for a suitable buyer.

When Gordhan announced the Takatso deal in June 2021, he said the idea was for government to retain a "golden share" in SAA to ensure it remains domiciled in the country and transformation goals are prioritised – with a possible view to a listed vehicle in the longer term. In September 2021, the DPE told Parliament that neither the Public Investment Corporation nor the Development Bank of SA had been approached to fund SAA.

In late February this year Global Airways applied to have one of its maintenance subsidiary Global Aerotech placed in business rescue.

* The DPE has been approached for comment and if any is received, this article will be updated.