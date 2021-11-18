18 Nov

add bookmark

Government pension fund freezes R70 billion mandate with PIC

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

The Government Employees Pension Fund, Africa’s biggest pension fund, said it may take as long as a year to negotiate a new mandate with Public Investment Corporation that will allow it to enter into new unlisted investment deals.

The PIC oversees a R70 billion unlisted investment fund for the GEPF, but its mandate lapsed in March, said Musa Mabesa, the GEPF’s principal chief executive. While deals initiated before it ended can be completed, new ones can’t be concluded, he said. 

The mandate lapsed following a government inquiry into governance shortcomings and alleged corruption at the PIC, a R2.34 trillion fund manager that reports to the state. The GEPF is now negotiating a new agreement with more stringent requirements over "consequence management", among other things, Mabesa said.

"At the moment there are no new investments," Mabesa said on a virtual presentation on Thursday. "We are finding each other."

The GEPF has more than R1.61 trillion in funds, with most of those managed by the PIC. The biggest asset class invested in is listed equities. 

In May staff at the PIC’s unlisted unit, known as Isibaya, wrote to senior management and the asset manager’s investment committee saying the lapsing of the mandate had put the company into an "existential crisis". The PIC has refuted this.

Still, the unit missed its annual investment target by 72%.

The GEPF also said that the amount of its money it can invest outside South Africa has been increased to 15% from 10%.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pensionspublic investment corporationgepf
Rand - Dollar
15.85
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.21
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.81
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,804.20
-2.3%
Silver
24.14
-2.0%
Palladium
1,958.83
-5.1%
Platinum
1,016.50
-1.7%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
64,385
+0.8%
All Share
70,866
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,586
+1.2%
Industrial 25
94,905
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,092
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to...

20 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to a resignation?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go...

18 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go about it?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I cancel a home loan without incurring penalties?

13 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | Can I cancel a home loan without incurring penalties?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo