'Govt bullied by the financial sector': Council sounds alarm about resistance to transformation

The Financial Sector Transformation Council presented its amalgamated report for 2018 to 2020, showing little improvement in transforming the financial sector.

This sector did not meet transformation targets on most fronts, including ownership, management control and skills development.

The council's chairperson, Solly Mapaila, says the sector is "bullying" the government.

Government is being "bullied by the financial sector". It has resorted to being a bystander letting big companies dictate the rules of the game when it comes to pushing transformation in SA, says the SACP's Solly Mapaila, who also chairs the Financial Sector Transformation Council (FSTC).



The FSCT presented its amalgamated annual report for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 financial years on Tuesday. The report showed that banks, insurers, asset managers and retirement fund managers have failed to meet their transformation in most areas. There were even pockets of areas where the sector regressed.

While some sub-sectors showed improvements in certain areas, as a collective, the sector fell short, except on socioeconomic development and consumer education as well as supplier developments targets, where banks and life insurers exceeded their targets.

In terms of ownership, there was underperformance throughout the sectors, though life insurers and asset managers showed a slight increase. In management control, none of the sub-sectors met their targets.

The sector also underperformed in targets on skills development, despite some improvement compared to the previous years. Empowerment financing for things like transformational infrastructure, affordable housing, and loans to black SMEs, also disappointed as banks and life insurers missed their targets.

The only other area to be excited about was preferential procurement, where most industries showed a marginal increase, while life insurers and asset managers exceeded their targets.

'Government has failed'

The speakers and panelists discussing the report said SA has to be very worried about these results. They believe it's time to "force" government to do more about this "hesitation" to transform by the financial sector.

Mapaila said in an economy that is as heavily "financialised" as that of SA, ownership of every industry is increasingly falling into the hands of big financial institutions. Government has failed to ensure that this critical sector transforms and benefits the majority of the population. Instead, it has shied away from "the letter and spirit of transformation".

"We've seen a government that stayed helpless, unable to assert its societal mandate and authority … I have seen government being bullied. We have seen government shying away, literally being bullied," said Mapaila.

He said the way banks behaved during the early days of Covid-19 lockdown, particularly in their role in disbursing Loan Guarantee Scheme credit, showed who was in charge. Last week, former finance minister Tito Mboweni lashed out at banks, blaming them for the failure of the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme.

Nedlac is a problem

Mapaila said the reason the financial sector isn't embracing transformation the way it should is because of the consensus decision-making model adopted by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac). The FSCT was formed through a Nedlac process. And according to Mapaila, the FSCT is unable to take any decisions if one member of the council says no.

"The consensus model of decision-making at Nedlac cannot be an instrument of transformation," said Mapaila. "This institution has impeded transformation of the financial sector and our economy in a big way."

He said some sectors have mastered how to delay simple decision-making under this Nedlac process, especially when they are not going to benefit. Meanwhile, government has also been reduced to a "mere part of equals" in Nedlac's negotiating table, he reckoned.

"We are using very blunt instruments for transformation. And these instruments have proven to be extremely ineffective, and at best useless," he said.

