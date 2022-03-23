GPI declares its biggest-ever dividend after Burger King sale. Now it wants to exit gaming

Listed empowerment investment holding company Grand Parade Investments (GPI), which focuses mainly on food and gaming, will be changing tack over the next six months as it aims to unlock value by offloading some of its gaming businesses.



The group, which on Wednesday released its unaudited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, declared a dividend of 88 cents per share – the largest in its history – after finally concluding the sale of Burger King South Africa late last year.

Now, GPI believes the recent recovery of its gaming businesses – which include Sun Slots, SunWest and the Worcester Casino – bode well for its exit.

GPI's profitability improved during the financial year, partly thanks to the sale of Burger King South Africa and the Grand Foods Meat Plant, it said. In 2020, a struggling GPI had announced that it would sell Burger King and the meat plant, which primarily supplied Burger King with patties, to a fund owned by Emerging Capital Partners (ECP). But the deal faced delays when competition authorities flagged a lack of historically disadvantaged persons among the new owners.

The sale was completed in November after the parties and the Competition Commission agreed to a revised set of conditions. Thanks to the completion of the sale and the meat plant, GPI reduced its debt by R102 million during the financial year.

GPI had gross debt of R140 million and net debt of R32 million by the end of the financial year.

"The sale of Burger King South Africa and the Grand Foods Meat Plant was a significant milestone in GPI's strategy to unlock value. Management remains fully committed to unlocking further value through the controlled sale of assets," the group said in the latest financial report.

During the financial year, the group's net profit after tax increased by R8.8 million to R16.5 million. Group earnings per share (EPS) increased by 4.33c and group headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 5.76c.

Revenue from continuing operations, however, decreased by 16% to R49.4 million.

The primary driver of the decline in revenue during the period was Mac Brothers, which has been negatively affected by the slow recovery of the construction and manufacturing sectors. Tougher local trading conditions, further exacerbated by Covid-19 trade restrictions, affected the core market of Mac Brothers during the financial year.

At the same time, the earnings contribution of GPI's gaming assets improved by 51%, with particularly strong performance by Sun Slots. The gradual easing of the Covid-19 restrictions has allowed Sun Slots to recover to pre-Covid-19 levels. SunWest also struggled under lockdown regulations and has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic revenue levels.

Nevertheless, GPI is optimistic that the easing of Covid-19 lockdown and travel restrictions will aid the recovery of its gaming businesses. This was already evident when lockdown restrictions were further eased in December 2021, according to the latest financial report.

By mid-afternoon on Wednesday GPI's share price was down 5.2% to R2.55 per share.