Grounding of Comair has nothing to do with us, says Lufthansa Technik

accreditation
Carin Smith
Should LTMI's AMO not be suspended or reinstated after suspension, Comair will have the option of moving its line maintenance back to LTMI.
  • The findings made by the SA Civil Aviation Authority during an audit of Lufthansa Technik are not directly related to recent technical problems on Comair-operated flights, according to the company.
  • The SACAA suspended Comair flights for five days last week after what the authority termed "a series of incidents".
  • According to the SACAA, its audit of Lufthansa Technik is in the final stages and to date its Approved Maintenance Organisation licence has not been suspended. 

Findings made by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) during an unscheduled audit of Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International (LTMI) are not directly related to the technical problems that led to the temporary grounding of Comair's kulula.com and domestic British Airways flights last week, according to Wolfgang Reinert, head of external communications at Lufthansa Technik AG.

The SACAA suspended Comair flights for five days last week after what the authority termed "a series of incidents". Comair announced on Monday evening that it had shifted maintenance of its aircraft away from LTMI to South African Airways Technical (SAAT).

Up to that point, Comair used both SAAT and LTMI to maintain its aircraft. SAAT was doing heavy maintenance, while Lufthansa Technik provided engineering services and day-to-day aircraft checks.

Comair said it is acting pre-emptively to prevent customer inconvenience. 

LTMI is a full and completely independent subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group and has no direct link to Lufthansa Airlines. LTMI operates Lufthansa Technik's maintenance business for customers outside Germany and holds the maintenance contract with Comair. 

"A regular audit of LTMI by the SACAA in February did not reveal any major complaints and LTMI's approval was renewed," Reinert said on Tuesday.

SACAA, in turn, confirmed on Tuesday that its audit of LTMI is in the final stages and to date the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) licence has not been suspended. 

Reinert said the company has taken note of Comair's decision to implement "a temporary mitigation plan" to safeguard their operations. 

"The unscheduled audit the SACAA conducted, which ended recently, produced a low single-digit number of findings. These are currently being clarified between LTMI and SACAA."  

On Saturday, one of Comair's British Airways flights from Gqeberha struggled to land at Cape Town International Airport, following an issue with its landing gear. 

In mid-February, an engine-related problem forced a kulula.com flight from Lanseria to Cape Town to divert to OR Tambo International and on 21 February a British Airways flight from East London to Johannesburg had to make an emergency landing due to faulty landing gear.

Comair has been in business rescue since 2020. The Comair Rescue Consortium, comprising several former Comair board members and executives, was chosen as preferred bidder. Comair has indicated that restructuring its balance sheet is ongoing, and funding is still a concern. Last year Comair sold its SLOW Lounge business to FirstRand Bank for R250 million in order to raise funds.

