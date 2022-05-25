Gupta associates, ex-govt official arrested for allegedly looting Optimum, Koornfontein funds

Gupta stalwart Ronica Ragavan and several other associates of the controversial family have been arrested and are appearing in court on charges of fraud and money laundering in relation to the rehabilitation funds of the Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines.

Appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon are Ragavan, Pushpaveni Ugeshni Govender - a former director of several Gupta-owned companies - and former mineral resources department deputy director-general Joel Raphela. Another accused, Ravindra Nath, was not present and reportedly will be charged in absentia.

Charges have been brought on 11 counts, which include fraud, money laundering, forgery and perjury.

The role players stand accused of effectively looting the Optimum and Koornfontein environmental rehabilitation funds for uses other than their legally required purpose, which is to remediate land which has been mined.

According to the charge sheet, Ragavan is accused number one in her capacity as director of the previously Gupta-owned Koornfontein Mines and Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

Govender is accused number two in her capacity as a director of Optimum and a trustee of the Koornfontein rehabilitation trust. Natha, in his capacity as a director of Tegeta, is accused number six, while Raphela is the seventh accused in his personal capacity and as former deputy director-general of mineral regulation at the Department of Mineral Resources at the time.

Also listed among the accused are three previously Gupta-owned businesses: the Optimum and Koornfontein Mines, as well as Tegeta Exploration and Resources, all of which were placed into business rescue in early 2018.







