53m ago

add bookmark

Gupta-linked diamond seller raided in Joburg, SIU seizes hard drives and documents

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Special Investigating Unit/Twitter
Photo: Special Investigating Unit/Twitter
  • The Special Investigating Unit has raided the the offices of Alexander Bay Diamond Company, a service provider to SA’s troubled state-owned diamond company.
  • The State Capture Commission found that Scarlet Sky Investments, now known as the Alexander Bay, didn’t have a licence to sell diamonds.
  • The SIU has accused Alexander Bay of refusing to disclose the details of the diamond sales.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has seized hard drives and documents from the offices of the Alexander Bay Diamond Company as part of its probe into corruption at state-owned diamond firm Alexkor.

"The raid of Alexander Bay offices is crucial for the SIU to complete its investigation in the affairs of Alexkor," said the unit.

Alexander Bay was previously known as Scarlet Sky Investments, which was majority owned by Gupta "fixer" Kuben Moodley. In 2015 it was appointed to undertake the sale and valuation of diamonds for Alexkor.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit raided Alexander Bay’s Johannesburg offices to gather information.

"We have found a lot of documents and some hard drives that we are taking with us so that we can evaluate them and finish our investigation," said Kganyago. 

"This we will do do in a very short space of time now that we have got the documents that we wanted."

The report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture found Alexander Bay was appointed as a service provider for Alexkor without a licence to sell diamonds or any track record in the diamond industry.

As Fin24 previously reported, it procured roughly R2 billion in diamonds from the joint venture with Alexkor and the Richtersveld community, which may have constituted a criminal offence due to its lack of a licence.

READ | Gupta ghosts still haunt 'destroyed' Alexkor mine

The SIU was tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021 to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration related to the marketing, valuation and sale of diamonds by Alexkor and its service providers.

On Thursday, the SIU said Alexander Bay had "refused" to disclose details around the sale of diamonds to Alexkor and its chief executive officer, citing alleged non-disclosure agreements signed with buyers of state diamonds.

"The company also failed to disclose the details around the sale of diamonds to the State Capture Commission," it said.

"The SIU deemed it necessary to approach the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for a search warrant to seize documents and computers in order to assist with an ongoing investigation, as normal processes to request information was likely to be met with the same attitude."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alexander bay diamond companyalexkorsiualexander baykuben moodleystate capture commission
Rand - Dollar
16.22
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.76
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,789.99
-0.1%
Silver
20.35
-1.2%
Palladium
2,296.50
+1.8%
Platinum
970.17
+2.5%
Brent Crude
97.40
+1.1%
Top 40
64,617
+2.3%
All Share
71,265
+2.2%
Resource 10
65,851
+2.1%
Industrial 25
87,063
+2.9%
Financial 15
15,964
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo