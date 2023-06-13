1h ago

Share

Gupta-linked Optimum agrees with SIU to pay back R6.9m in unpaid motor licence fees

accreditation
Compiled by Lisa Steyn
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Optimum Coal Mine in Mpumalanga.
The Optimum Coal Mine in Mpumalanga.
Gallo Images

Optimum Coal Mine has signed an Acknowledgement of Debt with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and agreed to pay back approximately R6.9 million in unpaid motor licensing fees and penalties.

This covers the period between January 2018 and November 2022. The non-payment of motor licensing fees contravenes the National Road Traffic Act, the state's anti-corruption, forensic investigation and litigation agency said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Optimum has been in business rescue since 2018 and is now also subject to a preservation order which was obtained by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) last year. The NPA has since moved for an order to have the mine's assets forfeited to the state. 

The Acknowledgement of Debt emanates from the SIU’s investigation into allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the national and provincial departments of transport.

The probe focused on any conduct by officials or agents of the department or any other person which relate to the registration of motor vehicle ownership or licensing details and non-payments of motor vehicle licensing fees, arrears, and penalties.

The SIU analysed the information obtained from the Department of Transport and Road Traffic Management Centre as well as eNaTIS data and determined that the department is owed R6.91 million in respect of the trucks and smaller vehicles owned by Optimum.

The SIU then wrote a letter of demand to Optimum to pay the licensing fees, arrears, and accumulated penalties on those vehicles. Optimum will pay the debt in six equal instalments of R1.15 million, the last of which will be paid in August this year.

"The signing of the Acknowledgment of Debt does not exempt other legal processes from being actioned," the unit said. "The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the high court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration."

In line with the Special Tribunals Act, the SIU may refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the NPA for further action.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
optimum coal minesiunational prosecuting authorityinvestigationacknowledgement of debtcoal mine
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.65
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.44
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.14
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.64
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
988.55
-0.2%
Palladium
1,369.41
+0.8%
Gold
1,965.47
+0.4%
Silver
24.20
+0.6%
Brent Crude
71.84
-4.1%
Top 40
72,160
+1.7%
All Share
77,502
+1.6%
Resource 10
68,618
+3.0%
Industrial 25
104,646
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,767
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo