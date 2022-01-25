Gupta-linked Optimum Coal Terminal's rescue plan gets green light

The Optimum Coal Terminal's creditors have voted overwhelmingly in favour of adopting a proposed business rescue plan - a key condition in finalising the sale of the Optimum Coal Mine to Liberty Energy.

Creditors of the Optimum Coal Terminal (OCT) on Tuesday voted overwhelming in favour of adopting a proposed business rescue plan which will see Optimum’s valuable export allocation transferred to Liberty Energy.

Creditor approval of OCT's business rescue plan is a key condition in finalising the sale of the Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) to Liberty, as provided for by the business rescue plan for the mine which was adopted in September 2020.

OCM and OCT, along with a string of other companies linked to the notorious Gupta family, have been in business rescue, a form of bankruptcy protection, since February 2018.

A barrage of legal cases has been brought against the business rescue practitioners by Gupta affiliates.

In the rescue of OCT, the directors of Tegeta Exploration and Resources, led by known Gupta associate Ronica Ragavan, sought to prevent business rescue practitioners from convening the creditors' meeting earlier this month.

They brought an interim interdict while awaiting the court’s decision on the rest of the application wherein the directors argued that they – and not the business rescue practitioners of Tegeta (also under business rescue) – should be authorised to vote on the business rescue plan for OCT.

The case was dismissed with punitive costs last week, at which point the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stepped in to engage with the business rescue practitioners and threatened to bring its own interdict application to stop the creditors' meeting from convening.

The NPA does not want OCT’s rescue to progress materially while it waits for the outcome of its court application to block the sale of OCM, on the basis that it is allegedly being acquired with the proceeds of crime. The NPA has is seeking a preservation of property order. The case is expected to be heard in March.

The NPA has since backed off on the OCT matter.

"As the ID [Investigating Directorate] we are satisfied with the undertaking made by the business rescue practitioners that the rescue plan of OCT will not be implemented before 25 March 2022," spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala told Fin24.

Lawyer for the business rescue practitioners, Bouwer van Niekerk, said the rescue plan makes provision for certain transactions to take place to transfer the valuable shareholding in the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) from OCT to Liberty Energy. "We've now entered into an addendum … to say that the shares in RBCT won’t be passed to Liberty Energy before 25 March."