2h ago

add bookmark

Hawks preparing extradition request for MTI founder Johann Steynberg

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MTI founder Johann Steynberg was arrested in Brazil in December.
MTI founder Johann Steynberg was arrested in Brazil in December.

The Hawks are preparing an extradition request for Johann Steynberg, the head of liquidated bitcoin trading platform Mirror Trading International, who was arrested last month in Brazil a year after leaving South Africa. 

Steynberg was arrested on 29 December in Goiânia, the capital of the Brazilian state of Goiás. 

Brazilian police started investigating him last year after receiving a tipoff. He was monitored for a month before being nabbed for using false documents. 

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said the unit is also applying for an Interpol Red Notice.

"His arrest in Brazil is solely on cases committed there," she said. "Investigation into the matter continues and not much information can be given until the matter has been referred to court."

An Interpol spokesperson said it does not comment on specific cases. 

Extradition or deportation?

This week Brazilian authorities said they were considering deporting Steynberg.

In correspondence seen by Fin24, Lucilene da Ressurreição Santos of the Goiânia Federal Police said Steynberg will be "deported because he is being investigated in other countries for other allegedly wrongful acts."

Extradition processes generally take far longer to conclude than deportation proceedings. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mtihawksmirror trading internationaljohann steynbergbrazil
Rand - Dollar
15.34
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.57
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,823.07
+0.0%
Silver
23.11
+0.1%
Palladium
1,876.36
-0.6%
Platinum
979.18
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.47
-0.2%
Top 40
68,609
-0.8%
All Share
75,306
-0.8%
Resource 10
74,671
-1.2%
Industrial 25
94,297
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,658
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of...

05 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of moving in
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo