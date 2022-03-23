'He couldn't fix it with R3.5bn' – Minister dismisses former Post Office CEO's buyout offer

Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said talks with National Treasury for R1.6 billion in funding for the SA Post Office were at an advanced phase.

She said the Post Office's turnaround plan was furnished to Parliament but was kept from the public as the details were commercially sensitive.

She said former CEO Mark Barnes failed to turn the Post Office around with R3.5 billion in government funding and his promise to save the struggling entity was "rich".

Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni took a dim view of a recent proposition from former South African Post Office (SAPO) CEO Mark Barnes to take the ailing entity off of the government's hands and fix it, saying the former Post Office head could not fix the entity while he was still leading it.



Ntshavheni was replying orally to questions from Members of Parliament in a sitting of the National Assembly at Parliament's Good Hope Chamber on Wednesday afternoon. This comes as the Post Office continues to lose money, close branches, and struggle to modernise its operations.

In February Barnes offered to buy a majority stake in the Post Office from the government and return it to profitability.

The Department of Communications, meanwhile, told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications that the Post Office would need funding from the fiscus in the order of R3 billion to stay functional and financially solvent.

Responding to a question from ANC MP Boyce Maneli on how the department hoped to revive the Post Office after it is separated from Postbank, Ntshavheni pointed to the Post Office pointed to the entity's need for funding from the fiscus.

"The reasons for the decline in SAPO funding from National Treasury was due to fiscal constraints as stated in the 2022 Budget Speech. But there is a repositioning plan for 2022/23. The minister of finance is finalising the final details because SAPO plays a critical role in providing services in rural areas where some offices of the state are not available," said Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni said part of the Post Office's turnaround strategy would be playing a role in economic and digital inclusion, by giving rural households access to government services. She said a recent committee meeting on this issue closed to media because the details were "commercially sensitive".

She added that the Department of Communications was at an advanced stage of discussions for R1.6 billion in the next three years.

No plans to sell

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi asked Ntshavheni about a debt the Post Office owed Telkom on unpaid bills for IT services. She asked if, during Barnes' tenure, the Post Office was "entangled" with crippling debt to position it for privatisation.

"I must clarify that SAPO's debt to Telkom is R210 million and we are working with SAPO on paying that back. Mr Mark Barnes was given R3.5 billion to turn around SAPO and did not turn [it] around. It is very rich coming from him that he says he will turn the entity around. So, member, there are no plans to privatise SAPO or to sell it to Mr Mark Barnes," she replied.

Democratic Alliance MP Solly Malatsi asked Ntshavheni how it was justifiable to have an ambitious plan to turn the Post Office around while spending on marketing, to which Ntshavheni replied that marketing was a "critical function" for the Post Office.

