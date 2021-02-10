Heineken CEO warns of 8 000 job cuts as pandemic hits beer sales

Heineken NV plans to cut 8 000 jobs as the beermaker’s business with bars and restaurants suffers from pandemic-related lockdowns.

The staff reductions, which amount to almost a 10th of the workforce, are part of a target for 2 billion euros (around R35 billion) in gross savings through 2023, Heineken said on Wednesday. About a fifth of jobs at the brewer’s headquarters are set to be eliminated in the first quarter of this year.

“On the productivity side, we need a bit more of an intervention, and that shouldn’t stop in 2023,” Chief Executive Officer Dolf van den Brink said by phone.