Heineken South Africa's managing director set to retire soon

Heineken South Africa’s managing director, Gerrit van Loo, is taking early retirement from the beermaker, almost three years after his appointment.

On Thursday, the Netherlands-based company, which produces brands like Windhoek, Soweto Gold and Amstel, announced Van Loo’s retirement, saying that he will leave the company in "due course" and his successor will be announced then.

Van Loo has been with Heineken for more than 33 years and has held several positions during that time, including managing director for the beermaker’s Ethiopia and Ireland, as well as regional export director.

“We would like to thank Gerrit for strong tenure at the business, during which he has kept the company on a growth path through a tumultuous time for the liquor industry and while facing numerous operational challenges as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic and national lockdowns," said Heineken in its statement.

In the past year, Heineken has grappled with the impact of Covid-19 related bans on the sale of alcohol. In August 2020 the beermaker pulled the plug its R6 billion expansion project in KwaZulu-Natal because of the bans. Earlier this year, the group said it would be cutting local staff by about 7%.

The group explained that Van Loo will be spending time on looks on personal pursuits and with his family after his retirement.