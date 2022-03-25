Here's how many shares RMI shareholders will get in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) shareholders will get 10.9 Discovery shares and 26 Momentum Metropolitan Holdings shares for every 100 shares they hold in the investment holding company.

RMI first announced its intentions to unbundle its stakes in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan in September 2021. It is currently the largest shareholder in both insurers, owning 25% of Discovery and 26.8% of Momentum Metropolitan.

Now that the planned finalisation of the unbundling process is only a month away, RMI has published more details on what shareholders will get.

It said shareholders will not have an option to receive cash in lieu of their unbundled shares in Discovery or Momentum Metropolitan. Instead, for every 100 RMI shares, they will get a set number of the two insurers' shares.

Those who have less than 100 RMI shares or have extra shares that don't round up to multiples of 100 will be entitled to receive a proportionate number or fraction of unbundled shares in the two insurers. But their fractional shares will be rounded down to a whole number, meaning that the shares they are entitled to will not be transferred to the shareholders.

"But [they] will instead be sold on behalf of and at the risk of the relevant RMI shareholder in the market as soon as practicable after the unbundling. RMI shareholders will accordingly be paid the cash proceeds," wrote RMI in Friday's announcement.

The company added that the actual price used to calculate the cash proceeds will be announced on 21 April.

But there will be some cash windfall that all RMI shareholders will receive. Last week, the company declared a special dividend of R2.18 billion when it announced its interim results for the six months ended on 31 December 2021. RMI added on Friday that any cash it has received from Momentum Metropolitan when the insurer declared a dividend will also be paid to shareholders as part of its special dividend.

RMI expects the whole unbundling process, including the allocation of the unbundled shares, to be complete by 25 April.

After the unbundling, RMI's total shareholders' equity will reduce from R33.6 billion recorded on 31 December 2021 to R13.6 billion.

