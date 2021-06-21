Holomisa says UDM will go to court to challenge inclusion of Harith in SAA deal

UDM head Bantu Holomisa says his party will go to court to challenge the naming of the Takatso consortium as SAA's preferred strategic equity partner.

Holomisa says the fact that the PIC commission of inquiry made findings against Harith General Partners, which forms part of the consortium, means it should not have been named as a partner for the struggling national airline.

But Harith has denied the PIC commission made any findings of corruption against it, and has accused Holomisa of of pattern of defaming Harith with "baseless claims".

"We are challenging the involvement of one of the people – that is Harith – who was fingered in the report of the PIC commission of inquiry," said Holomisa on Monday afternoon.

The UDM leader said the upcoming challenge was not directed against the principle of a public-private partnership for SAA, but the involvement of Harith in the deal.

"Harith was fingered by the Mpati commission, and to my recollection, they have not asked for a review of those findings." - Bantu Holomisa

But Harith has hit back against the UDM leader, saying his threat of legal action is just the latest in a long line of unsubstantiated allegations.

The infrastructure investment group noted that, in March of 2020, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria interdicted Holomisa and the UDM from making defamatory statements against Harith. The ruling was upheld on appeal.

"Despite these court losses, Holomisa continues to defame Harith with baseless claims, and we reserve our right to take further legal action in this regard," said the group in a statement.

Takatso Earlier this month, the Department of Public Enterprises announced that 51% of the national airline would be assigned to strategic private sector partner. The Takatso consortium - made up of Harith General Partners and airline management firm Global Airways - was named the state's preferred strategic equity partner.

Up in the air

The commission of inquiry into the PIC, sometimes referred to as the Mpati Commission - after its chairperson - investigated allegations of wrongdoing at the state-run asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation, between January and August 2019.

In its final report, handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December of 2019, the commission ruled that the Government Employees' Pension Fund and the PIC should appoint an independent investigator to examine a fund run by Harith called the Pan African Infrastructure Development Fund.

Its findings on Harith made up a small part of its 1 000-page report.

The report recommended that the investigator determine that all the fund's monies had been properly accounted for, and that there was no overcharging or any other malpractice.

"What is concerning to us as the UDM is why, when you are choosing a strategic partner, you give it to this business which has already been fingered," said Holomisa, who accused the Department of Public Enterprises of not doing its homework when it announced its strategic equity partner.

He said the UDM was meeting with lawyers on Monday and would seek to file initial papers in its legal challenge by the end of the week.

'False allegations'

But Harith on Monday said the commission had not made any findings of corruption against it. It also noted that its leadership and appeared before it to provide detailed testimony.

"Following publication of the Commission's report, Harith welcomed the PIC Commission's finding of no corruption on behalf of Harith or its executives," it said.

"This finding contradicted the false allegations of corruption made [by Holomisa], who produced no evidence to support the claims he made to the Commission."