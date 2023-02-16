1h ago

House price growth slows as financial pressure on consumers mounts

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
The slowdown in price growth is visible across all price segments and in all major cities.
Getty Images
  • The latest FNB Residential Property Barometer shows annual house price growth slowed to 2.7% in January this year from 2.9% in December 2022.
  • The relatively "softer demand" is due to higher living costs and deteriorating affordability, according to the report.
  • As affordability becomes more stretched, FNB expects home-buying activity to decrease in the coming months.
  For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

House price growth is slowing down, according to the latest FNB Residential Property Barometer.

Annual growth was 2.7% in January this year compared to 2.9% in December 2022.

The index report says the relatively "softer" demand is due to higher living costs and deteriorating affordability. In particular, the steep interest rate hiking cycle and elevated inflation have eroded affordability, making it difficult for buyers to save enough for a down payment.

In January, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) increased its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%, leading to the prime lending rate now being 10.75%. This was the eighth hike since November 2021. 

As affordability becomes more stretched, FNB expects home-buying activity to decrease in the coming months. It anticipates house price growth of around 2% this year, compared to 3.5% and 4.2% in 2022 and 2021, respectively. The bank also predicts that price growth could pick up the pace again from the second quarter of 2024, when it expects interest rate pressures to ease.

Price segments

The slowdown in price growth is visible across all price segments and in all major cities. 

FNB anticipates declining sales volumes and price growth in the affordable market as households face financial strain. That said, it points out that volumes in this segment will benefit from people "buying down" from higher-priced properties due to rising debt costs. 

Furthermore, some lenders are focusing more on this market and are introducing innovations to improve affordability. These include longer mortgage terms and collective buying options. 

In the middle and affluent price segments, FNB also anticipates a decrease in buying activity this year, partly due to lower buyer confidence.

At the same time, it foresees that supply-side factors could positively impact prices in these segments. These include a slowdown in sales due to emigration and a decline in the construction of new housing units.


Company Snapshot
