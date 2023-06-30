Hudaco profit flat as load shedding bites, warns AGOA loss will put 180 of its jobs at risk

Industrial group Hudaco Industries said on Friday load shedding and a tough consumer environment weighed on its half-year results to end-March.

Strong demand from the mining and manufacturing industries, as well as robust demand for items such as batteries, helped lift revenue by double digits.

However, profits only rose marginally, while the group is also concerned about SA losing trade privileges with the US.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Industrial group Hudaco said on Friday while load shedding weighed on its operations in its half-year to end-March, strong demand for items such as alternative energy and gas helped lift profits marginally.

Revenue increased by 12% to R4.25 billion, the company reported on Friday. But its profit only rose 0.3% to R293 million. The group described its performance as "still respectable", considering that severe load shedding disrupted trading conditions.

It upped its interim dividend by 8% to R3.25 per share - about a R100 million payout - while it also spent R112 million buying back about 2% of its own shares.

Hudaco, valued at about R4.8 billion on the JSE, specialises in the import and distribution of a broad range of branded automotive, industrial and electronic consumable products, while also having manufacturing interests.

The group has two segments, consumer-related products such as batteries, after-market vehicle parts and power tools, and engineering consumables, such as diesel engines, specialised steel and hydraulic devices.



Consumer-related products account for 53% of group sales and 59% of operating profit.

It saw growth and market share gains in the alternative energy, security, communications and gas and outdoor sectors, the group said, but with the disposable income of consumers coming under increased pressure from inflation and higher interest rates, there were reduced volumes in automotive products and power tools. Segment sales increased 13% to R2.2 billion, while operating profit decreased 3% to R294 million.

Its engineering division benefitted from strong demand from both manufacturing and mining clients, with sales growing by 11.8% to R2 billion, and operating profit increased by 4.3% to R204 million.

Hudaco said it was optimistic the momentum within its businesses will continue in the second half. "However, we remain extremely disappointed by the government’s failure to tackle infrastructure deterioration, create jobs, and address rampant corruption.

"Added to this is the growing concern related to the government’s foreign policy, which has contributed to significant depreciation of the rand and compromised key international relationships," it added. Hudaco said the threat to SA's trade privileges with the US put at risk 180 jobs at its Cape Town-based business Gear Pump Manufacturing (GPM).

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Business Briefing A deep dive into the big business story of the week, as well as expert analysis of markets and trends.

A bipartisan group of top US legislators recently demanded that this year's African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) summit be moved away from South Africa and warned that the country was in danger of losing its AGOA status. This follows Pretoria's perceived support for Moscow.

GPM specialises in the manufacture and assembly of mounted cast iron pumps and associated components, with the group saying it "has made great strides in growing its sales of locally manufactured gear pumps into the American market", but with this growth lately only being constrained by load shedding.

Shares in Hudaco were down about 2.5% in morning trade on Friday, but are still up almost 5% in the year to date. Click here for details of its shares as well as other info.



