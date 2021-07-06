1h ago

Hundreds of jobs on the line as Prasa reviews bus operations

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
The lux liner used by Translux, City to City and Autopax.
  • About 350 employees of bus company Autopax will be impacted by a divisionalisation process undertaken by its parent company Prasa.
  • Prasa, plans to absorb certain of its employees in other parts of the business where vacancies area available, according to CEO Zolani Matthews.
  • Prasa itself has been impacted by an erosion of its revenue streams.

About 350 employees at bus company Autopax are set to be impacted by a divisionalisation process.

Autopax is currently a subsidiary of Prasa. It operates buses Translux and City-to-City. The entity early last year struggled to pay workers their full salaries, due to financial challenges linked to Prasa, Fin24 previously reported.

During a briefing on his first 100 days in office, Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews noted the need to review its bus operations.

"Notwithstanding the negative impact of [Covid-19] on the bus industry, Prasa had already taken a decision to divisionalise Autopax from a subsidiary," said Matthews.

According to Matthews, there is ongoing consultation with labour, which in some cases has approved or is in agreement with voluntary severance packages offered.

"Extensive consultation has commenced with labour as some of the plans involve reduction in employee numbers. Currently the target is for reduction of 350 employees," he said.

Prasa is looking to absorb some employees in other areas of its business, where vacancies are available.

"Ultimately, a new model and operations of Autopax will become possible once the divisionalisation process has been established. This would include a revised mandate on the operations of Autopax to support the primary mandate of Prasa on rail operations," said Matthews.

Employee increases

Matthews also addressed employee increases - Prasa had entered into a three-year multi-year financial commitments in 2020, but Covid-19 "made a bad situation worse".

"We have engaged with labour about these challenges. We have engaged with Department of Transport with the view of requesting assistance for Prasa to address this matter. We are waiting for a response," he said.

Prasa has received complaints from managers who have not received any annual increases for the past three years, he added.

Matthews did not comment further on whether wage agreements would be paid, as this is subject to litigation. "The question will be addressed once judgment received from the court."

Prasa is facing cash flow challenges, mainly due to the erosion of its revenue streams, he said. These include fare collected from rail operations, which has reduced due to non-availability of the product, Matthews said.

Rental income around stations has also been hit due to interruptions to train operations. Covid-19 in particular has impacted Prasa's business operations and that of its tenants, he said.

