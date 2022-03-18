Hundreds of workers at UK ferry group fired by video, protest hits ports

The Dover-based company’s vessels will be primarily crewed by an outside agency going forward, ferry workers were told Thursday via video, after P&O Ferries called its ships into port. Their union told them to stay put.

“I am sorry to inform you that this means your employment is terminated with immediate effect, on the grounds of redundancy,” an official said in the clip, posted by the BBC. “Your final day of employment is today.”

The standoff that arose from the surprise move threatens continuity on vital trade links between the UK, Ireland and continental Europe. While thousands of trucks depend on P&O Ferries each day to make the crossing, the company said it couldn’t continue without major changes after Brexit and Covid-19 battered its finances.

“In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business,” the company said in a statement. “Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.”

Footage obtained by BBC South East shows the moment P&O Ferries staff were informed they had lost their jobs. pic.twitter.com/dvRnptHfC9 — BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) March 17, 2022

P&O Ferries’ annual losses of 100 million pounds (R2 billion) were covered by its owners, the Dubai ports operator DP World.

The cuts, representing more than a quarter of P&O Ferries’ workforce, disrupted services even before a formal announcement was made. The move caught the union and the government by surprise, and operations, initially expected to be disrupted for several hours, won’t resume for the next few days, the company said.

Security guards at the Port of Dover were trying to board vessels with handcuffs to remove crew, the RMT Union said.

“We are seeking urgent legal action and are again calling for the government to take action to stop what is fast turning into one of the most shameful acts in the history of British industrial relations,” RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement.