'I am devastated by my failings.' Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in jail

Elizabeth Holmes was ordered to spend more than 11 years in prison for fraudulently building her blood-testing startup Theranos Inc. into a $9 billion company that collapsed in scandal.

The sentence imposed Friday by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, is far closer to the 15-year term prosecutors asked for than what Holmes’s lawyers sought - home detention or 18 months in prison at most.

The sentencing caps a years-long saga that has riveted Silicon Valley, inspiring books, TV documentaries, podcasts and films about the Stanford University dropout who became a celebrity entrepreneur, only to see her company crash when its technology was exposed as a failure.

Holmes’s lawyers asked Davila to let Holmes remain free on bail while she appeals - which he said he’ll decide at a later date. He ordered Holmes to report to prison in April, though which facility hasn’t been determined yet.

Holmes appeared in court in a black dress and coat, visibly pregnant, and sat upright in her chair beside her lawyers, not touching the back of her seat. Upon hearing her punishment, Holmes’s partner, Billy Evans, embraced her where she had been seated. She then stood up to hug her parents, who along with Evans were sitting in the first row of the courtroom behind her.

Before the sentencing decision, Holmes addressed the courtroom in tears, apologizing to victims and investors and saying she took full responsibility for Theranos - while not admitting to any crimes.

“I am devastated by my failings,” Holmes said. “Looking back there are so many things I’d do differently if I had the chance. I tried to realize my dream too quickly.”

Davila has handled the case since Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, her former partner and the former president of Theranos, were indicted in 2018. On Friday the judge called it “troubling” on many levels.