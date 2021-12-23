'I don't have bags of money' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng to appeal R11.5m 'success fee' payback order

Hlaudi Motsoeneng is challenging a recent court ruling ordering him to pay R11.5 million back to the SABC.

He has labelled the ruling to pay back the money "unreasonable".

The former broadcasting executive insists that the money was lawfully paid to him.

Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng is challenging the recent court ruling ordering him to pay R11.5 million back to the broadcaster, warning he would fight right up to the highest court in the land.

Last week, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled that the decision by the then SABC board to pay Motsoeneng the R11 508 549.12 fee was unlawful and invalid, and set it aside. He was paid the amount for brokering a deal with MultiChoice for broadcast rights, including access to the SABC archives.

Speaking to SABC News, Motsoeneng lambasted the ruling as "unreasonable" - insisting he was never paid the paid R11.5 million.

"I have already put the papers in court, I am appealing the matter," he said.

"I was not paid not paid 11 million, I was paid R6.7 million. I don’t have bags of money, how can I pay the money within seven days? It is unreasonable."

The court ordered him to repay the public broadcaster the "success fee" he received as part of his role in the deal within seven days, with an annual interest rate of 15.5%. According to the court's judgment, Motsoeneng is said to have raised R1.19 billion to fund SABC Encore and a 24-hours news channel in a deal with MultiChoice in 2013.

"I am a fighter, I am going to fight this battle up to the Constitutional court," Motsoeneng said during the interview.

Motsoeneng insisted that the money was lawfully paid to him by the board of the SABC. But an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the national broadcaster found that the SABC had paid monies to individuals irregularly and entered into contracts that did not serve the interests of the public broadcaster.

"The success achieved with MultiChoice is what he was employed to achieve and for which he earned his salary of R3 683 600.00 per annum," read the court ruling. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the SABC approached the Gauteng High Court to review and set aside the decision of the former SABC board.

"I have never stolen money, it was given to me by my employers."

Motsoeneng was in June 2017 has fired from the SABC after he was found guilty of misconduct over his public criticism of SABC board members and a parliamentary committee that was looking into alleged irregularities at the broadcaster.






