1h ago

add bookmark

Icasa eyes international markets for benchmark of open access network

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Icasa has started looking at international markets for best practices in wholesale open-access network operations.
Icasa has started looking at international markets for best practices in wholesale open-access network operations.
Getty Images
  • The communications regulator says it is looking to other countries for the best way to allocate the wholesale open access network.
  • The WOAN was meant to be allocated alongside high-demand spectrum, but the process was put on hold late last year.
  • It is meant to improve access to broadband connectivity and boost competition in the ICT sector.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) says it is looking abroad for a feasible way to allocate the wholesale open-access network (WOAN), which is meant to improve access to broadband connectivity.

The policy - which was intended to improve competition in the country's mobile market - was put on hold in November 2021 as the auction of high-demand spectrum was prioritised. But it has long been a key part of the strategy to transform the telecommunications industry.

With the spectrum auction concluded, the regulator is now reaching out to other countries across the globe to find the most suitable model to allocate WOAN.

The open-access-network model was proposed as part of the National Integrated ICT Policy White Paper, published in 2016 under then minister of telecommunications, Siyabonga Cwele.

The WOAN model operates as an aggregator network that allows retail traffic from small retail operators and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) - that do not have the commercial capacity - to access large-scale telecommunications infrastructure to deliver services.

Established operators were expected to buy 30% of the WOAN capacity, creating a crucial off-take for WOAN licence holders. 

READ | Government goes back to the drawing board on open-access network policy

Icasa chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng says the regulator was working hard to engage with other international jurisdictions to learn more and develop a holistic approach to the WOAN process.

According to Modimoeng, a priority is "clearer guidance in terms of how effective and economical this licensing process will be".

Modimoeng reiterated that the aim is to introduce "an additional credible player with a view to promote competition in the ICT sector for the benefit of all South Africans".

Icasa spokesperson Paseka Maleka said the regulator was engaging countries in various parts of the world, without divulging any specific benchmark model.

Mexico, Rwanda and Kenya have the open access network model, however, the bankruptcy  of Mexico's shared network ALTAN Redes has raised questions over the viability of the model.

In November, Cabinet announced that it had approved an amendment of the policy on the licensing of the wholesale open-access network, opening the amendments for public comment. The proposed amendments removed the requirement for the licensing of the WOAN.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
icasatelecommunicationnetworkwoan
Rand - Dollar
15.74
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.85
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,850.96
-0.1%
Silver
21.85
-0.6%
Palladium
2,012.94
+0.2%
Platinum
946.57
-0.2%
Brent Crude
114.03
+0.4%
Top 40
61,176
0.0%
All Share
67,585
0.0%
Resource 10
74,448
0.0%
Industrial 25
72,681
0.0%
Financial 15
15,433
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo