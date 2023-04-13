1h ago

Share

If you can prove Elon Musk's family co-owned Zambian emerald mine, he'll pay R1.6m in Dogecoin

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Elon Musk.
Elon Musk.
Getty Images
  • Elon Musk has offered a million Dogecoin to anyone who can prove that his family partially owned an emerald mine in Zambia.
  • Musk has vehemently denied that his family was ever involved in an emerald mine, and says it has never existed.
  • However, an interview of him with Forbes that has been scrubbed from the internet, and his father's comments to Business Insider, directly mention the mine.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Elon Musk, the controversial SA-born Twitter CEO, has offered a million Dogecoin, worth around R1.6 million, to anyone who can prove that his family partially owned an emerald mine in Zambia during the mid-1980s.

Musk, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, is renowned for being a self-made billionaire who worked his way up to become one of the richest people in the world. He previously said that when he left SA and moved to the US, he lived off $1 a day to see if he had what it took to become an entrepreneur. He also said he worked his way through college, ending up with $100 000 in student debt.

After he took over Twitter, criticisms resurfaced about a long-standing story about his family's connection to an emerald mine in Zambia. Musk has vehemently denied that his family was ever involved in an emerald mine, and says it has never existed. He doubled down on Thursday with a reward, made up of the meme crypto, for proof of the mine's existence. 

However, an interview with Forbes that has been scrubbed from the internet, and his father's comments to Business Insider, directly mention the mine.

The first apparent reference to the mine was in a Musk interview with The New Yorker in August 2019. He did not directly say anything about the mine, but the article stated that after his parents divorced, he went to live with his father, "Errol, an electrical engineer who would later own an auto-parts store and a share in an emerald mine".

In an interview with Forbes' Jim Clash in July 2014, Musk is quoted as saying:

In South Africa, my father had a private plane ... we’d fly in incredibly dangerous weather and barely make it back. This is going to sound slightly crazy, but my father also had a share in an emerald mine in Zambia.

The interview is no longer on the Forbes website and is only available on the Internet Archive.

In February 2018, Errol told Business Insider that in the mid-80s, after a series of events that involved him landing his plane in Zambia, he "became a half-owner of the mine, and we got emeralds for the next six years".

Errol told Business Insider that Musk and his brother Kimbal once decided to sell emeralds to Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue in New York while he was sleeping.

"They just walked into Tiffany’s and said, 'Do you want to buy some emeralds?' And they sold two emeralds, one was for $800 and I think the other one was for $1 200."

He said the family was so wealthy that "at times we couldn't even close our safe".

'Elon overstepped'

Musk was also apparently severely bullied. Errol previously told BizNews that Musk was so badly injured after being attacked by fellow pupils at Bryanston High School that he "didn't recognise him".

Musk said in his biography by Ashlee Vance that he was pushed down a flight of stairs, and after that one of the bullies repeatedly bashed his head on the ground: 

I was basically hiding from this gang that was f**king hunting me down for God knows f**king why. I think I accidently bumped this guy at assembly that morning and he'd taken some huge offence to that.

More recently, Errol told AFP that Musk had made a hurtful comment to a schoolmate about his father's suicide, and the boy pushed him down a staircase.

According to AFP, when he heard what had happened, Errol wanted to defend his son. "But I realised Elon overstepped the mark with this little boy. I had to drop it," he said.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
teslatwitterspacexelon muskemerald
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.07
+1.9%
Rand - Pound
22.62
+1.7%
Rand - Euro
19.98
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.4%
Platinum
1,042.92
+2.3%
Palladium
1,466.96
+0.7%
Gold
2,036.59
+1.1%
Silver
25.73
+0.9%
Brent Crude
87.33
+2.0%
Top 40
72,705
+1.0%
All Share
78,463
+0.9%
Resource 10
71,571
+1.2%
Industrial 25
104,012
+1.5%
Financial 15
15,885
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo