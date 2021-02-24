1h ago

add bookmark

Imperial makes 'bold' move to exit international operations

Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Imperial logistics is exiting its international operations
Imperial logistics is exiting its international operations
Imperial
  • Imperial logistics as been in business for more than 70 years, since its inception as a Chrysler dealership in Johannesburg.
  • The company has begun disposing of its international businesses to focus on the African Market.
  • Imperial's most recent international sale was that of its European shipping business in July 2020, for R3.4 billion, it is also working towards disposing of its South American shipping operations. 

For almost two years, JSE-listed logistics company Imperial has been restructuring its business and it has now revealed that its ultimate goal is to exit its international business to focus on Africa.  

The group - which has been in business for more than 70 years since its inception as a Chrysler dealership in Johannesburg - has grown its footprint across Africa where it operates in 20 markets, in addition to its businesses in South America and Europe.

But that picture is about to change and the company has begun disposing of its international businesses, with its most recent sale being that of its European shipping business in July 2020, for R3.4 billion. It is also working towards disposing of its South American shipping operations. 

Imperial provides market access and logistics services across the healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities industries, with clients such as Tiger Brands, Consol, Woolworths and Sappi.

"We are on a new path, Imperial was a conglomerate, it had a very decentralised way of running the business, we are now becoming a focused logistics business, becoming more integrated and we are focusing our business on Africa," Akoojee told Fin24 on Tuesday.

Akoojee has been at the helm of Imperial since February 2019, after joining the group in 2009, and the group has been working on its restructure over the past 18 months. Imperial released interim results on Tuesday for the six months ended 31 December 2020. Its revenue increased by 15% to R26.36 billion, while its earnings declined by 2% to R2.55 billion. He told shareholders that that the group would become a one-stop shop on the continent and would leverage its network to cross-sell its services, particularly in the consumer and healthcare industries.

"We've expanded our network over many years into the African continent. When I started at Imperial in 2009, we had virtually no network outside South Africa; today, we have [business worth] over $1 billion on the African continent, that is making good returns and margins," Akoojee said. 

He explained that the logistics giant was building on its growth in Africa and would continue to expand in its main industries, but would also look to grow in commodities and agriculture. The group is also focusing on e-commerce and announced that it had acquired South African e-commerce, warehousing and distribution company Parcelninja this month. The company was started by Justin Drennan, Ryan Drennan and Terence Murphy in 2013.

Imperial bought its 60% stake in the company this month and Akoojee said it would acquire the rest of it over the course of the next 12 months.

"... we bought it [because] they've got a warehousing distribution capability that is unique to the e-commerce fulfilment market. They've got technology and warehousing systems that do fine picking for a business-to-business model and they go into the informal market," he said.

Akoojee explained that it made more sense to acquire the business together with its people and skills as well as its platform and client base because building a similar business would take too long for Imperial.

Makwe Masilela, chief investment officer at Makwe Fund Managers, lauded Imperial's focus on Africa, saying that the move would pay off, especially under the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

"I think it's a good strategy that could work for them, provided that the [Covid-19] vaccines start to work, economies start picking up and, more importantly, we get our African brothers to make sure that they implement that free-trade agreement.

Despite the macroeconomic volatility of the continent, Masilela said it was possible for Imperial to have a success story, citing mobile network provider MTN as an example.

However, portfolio manager and analyst at Aeon Investment Management Zaid Paruk was not as enthused, saying that although Imperial always had a good story to tell, over the past few years, the group seemed to be on a constant strategy shift. 

"They keep changing the strategy, first it was 'international is the right way to go', and then they go and buy Palletways [freight business]," he said.

Imperial acquired Palletways in 2016 and it is one of the businesses the group is exiting. Paruk added that over the years, the company had also spent "excessive amounts" building its businesses in developed markets and its strategy to get out of those markets to focus on Africa was a "haphazard strategy shift" that did not seem firm.

He said many South African companies had got "burnt" on the continent and whether Imperial would be able to navigate the regulatory, logistical and currency challenges in Africa, remained to be seen.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Energy and Power increases solar stake
Prosus begins $5 billion buyback of own and Naspers shares
French media giant almost doubles stake in MultiChoice in the space of a month
Read more on:
imperialmohammed akoojeelogistics
ZAR/USD
14.56
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.62
(-0.44)
ZAR/EUR
17.69
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.07)
Gold
1808.41
(+0.15)
Silver
27.71
(+0.21)
Platinum
1245.01
(-0.08)
Brent Crude
64.18
(+0.19)
Palladium
2346.56
(+0.72)
All Share
65921.60
(-2.14)
Top 40
60493.97
(-2.28)
Financial 15
12233.98
(-1.21)
Industrial 25
86593.70
(-2.70)
Resource 10
66149.43
(-2.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 975 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2437 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1299 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo