Independent Newspapers set to cut at least 40% of its staff

Jan Cronje
Independent Media is SA's largest newspaper publisher.
Getty images

Independent Newspapers, the publisher of titles such as The Cape Times, The Star, Isolezwe and The Mercury, has announced it is now looking to cut "at least" 40% of its staff in a bid to save costs. 

"We have tried to stave off retrenchments for as long as we could, by drastically reducing operational costs and implementing various efficiencies throughout the organisation," said Independent Media CEO Takudzwa Hové in a statement. 

"Sadly, this has not been sufficient, and we are now faced with the harsh reality of job reductions."

Hové said the proposed cutbacks would lead to a "revamped organisation" with a "leaner team" without providing further details. 

The cuts will impact all divisions within the organisation. Independent Newspapers is an indirect subsidiary of businessman Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo group.

Titles in the Independent Newspapers stable have been trying to cut costs for months to compensate for falling advertising and dwindling circulation figures.  

In April, the group announced that six titles would be merged into three publications to cut costs. A few weeks later, it started offering voluntary severance packages to staff, but few journalists accepted. 

In early July, it sent section 189 notices to unions for consultations ahead of the proposed job cuts, stating that 115 editorial and production jobs were on the line. 

The Section 189 notice said that termination letters would be sent to employees in late September if no remedies were found to cut costs or boost revenues.

Staff would then be asked to apply for new positions, some of which would come with lower pay.


Company Snapshot
