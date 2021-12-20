Industrial gas users challenge Nersa's 'irrational' price determination for Sasol

The Industrial Gas Users' Association of Southern Africa wants the court to review and set aside Nersa's approval of maximum gas prices to Sasol Gas.

They says Nersa's methodology will result in an additional R8.9 billion cost to gas users and the economy.

The association says Nersa's methodology is unreasonable and irrational.

The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa on Monday said it has lodged a High Court application to review to set aside the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (Nersa) decision to approve Sasol Gas' maximum gas prices for the period March 2014 to June 2023.

On 6 July 2021, Nersa published a final decision on the maximum gas price methodology for Sasol Gas, a subsidiary of Sasol, which determined the maximum price methodology for piped gas sold in South Africa.

According to the association, the new methodology implemented by Sasol Gas from the third quarter of 2021 results in a gas price of about R68 per gigajoule until June 2022.

"Between the third quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023 alone, the second methodology will result in a cost to gas users and the economy of around an additional R8.9 billion, which will adversely impact South African inflation, investment and global competitiveness," it said.

The association's chief executive, Jaco Human, said the increase would not only "substantially prejudice downstream gas users, but it will also harm the manufacturing industry, which is vital to the future growth and development of South Africa's fragile economy".

The association contends the Nersa's methodology is unreasonable and irrational in the same way as the 2013 determination. One of the three main reasons supporting the application is that the prices that Nersa's new methodology generates are in fact higher than the monopolist prices that were charged by Sasol Gas in the so-called grace period, from 2004 to 2014, before it became subject to Nersa's regulation, and in the period under regulation from 2013 to 2021.



They also point at the Constitutional Court in its decision setting aside the 2013 Nersa decision, which emphasised the importance of equitable split between the economic surplus between consumers and suppliers. It says the 2021 decision does not provide for a reasonable split of the economic surplus.



