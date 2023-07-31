31 Jul

Govt probing whether Shein is exploiting tariffs

accreditation
Nick Wilson
  • Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel says a probe into Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein continues, and he is awaiting a report.
  • Concerns have been raised about Shein's labour practices and whether it may be undermining a local industry that employs 200 000 across its value chain. 
  • Patel says the concerns are centred on whether Shein is using tariffs meant for small amounts of goods, but on an industrial scale.
The government remains concerned about allegations Chinese fast-fashion platform Shein is exploiting customs duty loopholes to bring goods into the country on an industrial scale using tariff structures intended for small amounts of goods.

Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) Minister Ebrahim Patel told News24 on Monday these types of practices created an "unfair playing field" and could result in "massive job losses".

This comes after the department confirmed in March that an investigation into Shein was underway as parts of business and labour in SA sounded the alarm. There were concerns that Shein, which was established in 2008, could use tax loopholes to undercut local retailers and manufacturers.

Central to the concerns raised at the time by Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) and the National Clothing Retail Federation (NCRF) were that local outfits wouldn't be able to contend with such cheap imports.

There were also allegations that Shein uses "sweatshop labour" to produce extremely cheap products and that the Chinese retailer could be undermining both the manufacturing and retail aspects of the Retail-Clothing, Textile, Footwear, Leather Master Plan (R-CTFL). This was an agreement between the government and local clothing sector in 2019 to try to encourage more local content and jobs.

Patel, who was speaking on the sidelines of the official launch of the Competition Commission's Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry in Pretoria, said that once the dtic investigation was completed, it would make a recommendation to him, following which he would make a decision on what to do.

"The concerns that they have raised relate to what they believe to be an exploitation of a loophole in our customs tariffs arrangement where a provision that provides for a lower customs duty that was intended for small quantities of goods is now being utilised on an industrial scale by this particular retailer," Patel said.

"I will give it some consideration and then I will make a decision. Once a decision is made, then we will announce it publicly," he said. 

Shein is a Chinese online retailer that ships to more than 150 countries. It markets its clothes primarily via social media and has gained a fast-growing market in South Africa. 

A Shein spokesperson previously News24 that the company was committed to respecting human rights and adhering to local laws and regulations in all its markets. 

"Our suppliers must adhere to a strict code of conduct that is aligned to the International Labour Organisation core conventions."

Small, but on an industrial scale

Patel said that when a large retailer such as Foschini-owner TFG or Woolworths sold clothes that had been produced elsewhere in the world, they had to pay a 45% duty, as that was "public policy".

But he pointed out that when Shein supplied goods, it believed it was entitled to pay a much lower duty, which he thought "creates an unfair playing field".

"So there's no question about it, that we are concerned about the importation of clothing below the applied rate that has been set, for which big retailers have to pay duties to SARS."

Patel said that stakeholders in the clothing, textile and footwear had raised with the department "significant challenges" posed by the business model of Shein, which prompted the government to look into the matter.

"This is an industry that employs many, many thousands of South Africans, well over 200 000 South Africans in the full value chain, in manufacturing from textiles to clothing to blankets and in the retailing thereof.

"No question about it, we are looking at it and we are trying to identify what's the most appropriate way within the law to deal with this issue."

Earlier during the launch of the report, when the floor was opened up for questions, Patel explained the reasoning behind why lower tariffs had originally been introduced for importation of small goods.

Patel said that in the past, in order to take into account where someone was bringing in small quantities of goods, be it a specialist wedding dress or small quantities of clothing, a lower tariff was set.

This was intended for "modest quantities of goods coming in".

"Shein, of course, is an industrial scale operation bringing in huge quantities of clothing but packages in small amounts. And so, as in all legislation and regulations, we find that as we implement it, that parties utilise it in ways it was not intended."

He said the DTIC was looking into the impact of these practices on competition in SA, specifically in the context of the master plan for the clothing, textile and footwear industry, saying it was an important generator of jobs locally. 


