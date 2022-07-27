Iqbal Survé in bid to review Mpati Commission as banks bail on his companies

More than two years after the final report of the Mpati Commission of Inquiry was released, Iqbal Survé and the Sekunjalo group said they want to take it on review.

Sekunjalo has accused banks of using the report as a pretext to cut ties with it as part of a "vendetta" organised by "the establishment".

The state has previously said claims of a grand conspiracy to destroy the group were "devoid of truth".

Press baron Iqbal Survé, the executive chairperson of Independent Media, has alleged he and the Sekunjalo group of companies are facing an unprecedented "vendetta" by "the establishment" to silence and destroy them.

Survé and Sekunjalo on Wednesday announced that they had applied to review the findings of the Mpati Commission of Inquiry's report into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). The inquiry published its 995-page final report in March 2020.

Survé is listed as the first applicant in the review application which was lodged in the Western Cape High Court earlier this month.

Survé and Sekunjalo said in a statement:

A vendetta of this scale and magnitude has only been seen once before in SA history – apartheid... The establishment seeks to silence Independent Media and destroy the Sekunjalo Group as they cannot control the Sekunjalo Group.

Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, which is owned by a Survé family trust, is a holding company with interests in technology, fishing, media and medical sectors. One of its subsidiaries is the Independent Media group, which publishes newspapers such as the Cape Times, The Star and Pretoria News.

Survé and Sekunjalo want the court to rule that the presidentially appointed commission of inquiry reached conclusions that were "unjustified and inconsistent" with the evidence before it. They have asked the court to compel the commission to "expunge" all findings made about Sekunjalo entities.

Surve sought to explain the delay in bringing the application after the usual 180-day period to lodge an appeal expired, arguing Sekunjalo was forced to do so after banks started to close its accounts.



"These review proceedings would not have been necessary but for the harmful decisions of the different banks targeting the clients on the basis of the commission's report," he said.

Since the Mpati report was published in early 2020, nine of SA's major banks have cut ties with entities in the Sekunjalo stable, citing fear of reputational damage.



Sekunjalo companies have managed to retain some banking facilities at Nedbank, after they won an interim interdict ordering it to keep them on as clients. However, no permanent finding has been made.

Editors in the Independent Media stable, meanwhile, have appealed to banks not to withdraw banking facilities as a matter of media freedom.

The findings

In March 2020, the Mpati Commission found that the PIC's multi-billion-rand investments in Sekunjalo subsidiaries showed a "marked disregard for PIC policy and standard operating procedures".

The PIC is South Africa's state-round asset manager. It manages over R2 trillion in investments on behalf of public servants.

Inquiry chairperson, Judge Lex Mpati, recommended that the asset manager conduct a forensic review of its transactions with the Sekunjalo Group. The "close relationship" between the PIC's former head Dr Dan Matjila and Survé had created "top-down pressures" on staff members, he said.

One of the investments the inquiry looked at was the PIC's decision to subscribe to all of the shares of AYO Technology Solutions, an indirect subsidiary of Sekunjalo.

When AYO listed on the JSE in December 2017, the PIC bought all its shares at issue for R4.3 billion. The group's shares have since plunged by over 90%. The PIC has instituted court action to recoup the R4.3 billion, which Sekunjalo is opposing.

Survé and Sekunjalo argued on Wednesday that the commission had "unlawfully" changed its terms of reference to allow it to investigate companies in the Sekunjalo stable.

"The action has been instituted to have the commission's decision to amend its terms of reference to investigate transactions falling outside of the prescribed period unlawful and in violation of the constitution," they said.

The report's findings, they argued, were also part of a "campaign" to torpedo the Sekunjalo group.

This is not the first time companies in the Sekunjalo stable have accused the state of trying to destroy it.

Last year in March, AYO's chairperson Wallace Mgoqi claimed officials from National Treasury and the PIC were behind a grand conspiracy to wreck the group.

Last week, meanwhile, Survé alleged in a 10-minute vdeo that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan were leading an "orchestrated" attack on his businesses, which has been carried out by a "shadow state.

The government described the claims as ludicrous, saying they were "devoid of truth and seek to bring the president and the minister into disrepute".



