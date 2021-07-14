1h ago

'It's not an easy situation' - LG's Durban factory looted during riots

Khulekani Magubane
The opening of LG's Durban-based factory in 2020.
LG SA/Facebook
  • South Korean multinational conglomerate LG's Cornubia Industrial Park factory in Durban is among the latest targets of riots and looting.
  • LG SA president Deuk Soo Ahn said the incident was under investigation by the company's executive team.
  • The SA National Defence Force and the SA Police Service have been deployed to quell the unrest.

Electronics company LG South Africa's factory in Durban was looted in the wave of riots and unrest sweeping the country.

The South Korean multinational conglomerate's Cornubia Industrial Park factory in Durban, which was opened just over a year and a half ago, is among the latest targets of unrest that has erupted in parts KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The violence was initially driven by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, who was arrested just before midnight on Wednesday following a Constitutional Court order finding him guilty of contempt of court and sentencing him to 15 months behind bars. The chaos has since extended to general lawlessness and destruction of property and critical infrastructure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the SA National Defence Force on Monday to support SA Police Service efforts to quell the unrest and restore order.

LG South Africa's president Deuk Soo Ahn said in a statement on Wednesday that the incident at its factory was under investigation by the company's executive team and updates would be provided as they became available.

"We take the safety of our workers very seriously and would like to reassure South Africans that we are working swiftly and with great caution as we investigate the impact of what occurred at our factory in Durban.

"It's by no means an easy situation and we are working hard to ensure operations get back up and running," Deuk said.

The LG factory is fairly new, having been launched in January 2020 - with a staff complement of 112 employees at the time that it was opened - as a hub for manufacturing and distribution of electronics, according to the Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

It is unclear at this point how the looting will affect LG's plans for the factory, if at all.

