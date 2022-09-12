Jagersfontein disaster: Dubai-based owner says survey showed dam was 'safe, secure'

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

Stargems Group, a Dubai-based diamond merchant, said it’s probing the collapse of a dam containing mining waste in South Africa that triggered heavy flooding and resulted in three people dying and property being damaged.



About nine houses were swept away and 20 damaged when the reservoir wall at the abandoned Jagersfontein diamond mine gave away on Sunday, Nathi Shabangu, a spokesman for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, said in a text message.In addition to the three people killed, four were reported missing, while 23 others have been treated for hypothermia and four for broken legs, Vincent Magwenya, spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa, said in a statement. Ramaphosa will visit the affected area Monday.

The mine in the Free State, formerly owned by De Beers Plc, was shut in the 1970s. The disaster adds to the sector woes as South Africa tries to stem illegal mining, theft of equipment and robbers stripping metal from power cables.