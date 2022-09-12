48m ago

add bookmark

Jagersfontein disaster: Dubai-based owner says survey showed dam was 'safe, secure'

accreditation
Felix Njini
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Residents of Itumeleng near Jagersfontein walk through mud to their homes. Photo: Anena Burger
Residents of Itumeleng near Jagersfontein walk through mud to their homes. Photo: Anena Burger

Stargems Group, a Dubai-based diamond merchant, said it’s probing the collapse of a dam containing mining waste in South Africa that triggered heavy flooding and resulted in three people dying and property being damaged.

About nine houses were swept away and 20 damaged when the reservoir wall at the abandoned Jagersfontein diamond mine gave away on Sunday, Nathi Shabangu, a spokesman for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, said in a text message.In addition to the three people killed, four were reported missing, while 23 others have been treated for hypothermia and four for broken legs, Vincent Magwenya, spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa, said in a statement. Ramaphosa will visit the affected area Monday.

The mine in the Free State, formerly owned by De Beers Plc, was shut in the 1970s. The disaster adds to the sector woes as South Africa tries to stem illegal mining, theft of equipment and robbers stripping metal from power cables.

The tailings dump is owned by Stargems’s unit Jagersfontein Developments. It acquired the shareholding of the tailing dump from billionaire Johann Rupert’s Reinet Investments in April. Jagersfontein Developments will offer R20 million to assist the community, an external spokesman for the company said in an email.

“A full due diligence was conducted prior to this acquisition showing that the assets, including the dam were safe and secure,” according to the email.

The latest incident resulted in a loss of power in the small town of Jagersfontein, about 100 kilometers southwest of Bloemfontein, the provincial capital, and other nearby townships. Floodwaters and mud cut off Eskom's access to a key electrical substation. The utility said Monday it’s restored power to the mine and its making progress to restore supplies to the town.

De Beers ceased operations at Jagersfontein in 1971 and sold the operation, along with its associated liabilities, in 2010, the company said in an emailed statement.

“We share the concerns of the nation for the residents of the area,” it said. “We stand ready to provide technical assistance and support to the government should it be requested by the Minerals Council South Africa.”

Minerals Council South Africa, a mining industry lobbying group, said the cause of the dam collapse was unknown.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
reinet investmentsjagersfontein
Rand - Dollar
17.10
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.00
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.32
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.4%
Gold
1,730.16
+0.7%
Silver
19.74
+4.7%
Palladium
2,233.00
+2.4%
Platinum
903.00
+2.1%
Brent Crude
92.84
+4.0%
Top 40
63,228
+1.8%
All Share
69,893
+1.7%
Resource 10
64,837
+2.4%
Industrial 25
85,906
+1.5%
Financial 15
15,235
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?

10 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?
MONEY CLINIC | What happens to my investments after death?

07 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | What happens to my investments after death?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before...

31 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before cashing out my savings?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo