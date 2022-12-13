Jet fuel challenges a thing of the past, says ACSA CEO

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The jet fuel supply challenges faced by Airports Company SA (ACSA) earlier this year are a thing of the past, according to CEO Mpumi Mpofu.



"Various factors resulted in supply challenges, specifically at OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports. Stock levels at these airports dropped to alarmingly low levels at times during the year, as the supply chain was hit by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and a shipment delayed by high seas en route to Cape Town," she said on Tuesday.

"We are happy to announce that fuel stock levels have stabilised and that all our airports have sufficient stock to comfortably meet current peak season demand. We do not foresee any further problems with the availability of jet fuel."

According to Mpofu, ACSA is geared up for the festive season and ready to handle the millions of passengers that will pass through its airports during the busiest times of the peak season. ACSA expects to see a recovery in passenger volumes and movements to return to near pre-pandemic levels during this year’s peak season.

"For the entire ACSA network, we have recorded an overall recovery of pre-Covid numbers of 70% for the year-to-date, 72% coming from domestic travel and 66% international travel by end October 2022," said Mpofu.

ACSA's busiest days are expected to be 15 December and 6 January for departures and arrivals at its key hubs – OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport. In addition, ACSA launched an app with features including flight information.