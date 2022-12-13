1h ago

add bookmark

Jet fuel challenges a thing of the past, says ACSA CEO

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ACSA's busiest days are expected to be 15 December and 6 January for departures and arrivals at its key hubs.
ACSA's busiest days are expected to be 15 December and 6 January for departures and arrivals at its key hubs.
Getty Images

The jet fuel supply challenges faced by Airports Company SA (ACSA) earlier this year are a thing of the past, according to CEO Mpumi Mpofu.

"Various factors resulted in supply challenges, specifically at OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports. Stock levels at these airports dropped to alarmingly low levels at times during the year, as the supply chain was hit by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and a shipment delayed by high seas en route to Cape Town," she said on Tuesday.

"We are happy to announce that fuel stock levels have stabilised and that all our airports have sufficient stock to comfortably meet current peak season demand. We do not foresee any further problems with the availability of jet fuel."

According to Mpofu, ACSA is geared up for the festive season and ready to handle the millions of passengers that will pass through its airports during the busiest times of the peak season. ACSA expects to see a recovery in passenger volumes and movements to return to near pre-pandemic levels during this year’s peak season.

"For the entire ACSA network, we have recorded an overall recovery of pre-Covid numbers of 70% for the year-to-date, 72% coming from domestic travel and 66% international travel by end October 2022," said Mpofu.

ACSA's busiest days are expected to be 15 December and 6 January for departures and arrivals at its key hubs – OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport. In addition, ACSA launched an app with features including flight information.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
acsaairlinesaviationairports
Rand - Dollar
17.29
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
21.42
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.38
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.88
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,815.31
+1.9%
Silver
23.75
+1.9%
Palladium
1,951.00
+3.5%
Platinum
1,037.00
+3.4%
Brent Crude
77.99
+2.4%
Top 40
69,676
+2.1%
All Share
75,835
+1.9%
Resource 10
74,705
+2.5%
Industrial 25
94,927
+2.4%
Financial 15
15,458
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

6h ago

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

1h ago

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo