13m ago

Share

J&J effort to resolve baby powder cancer lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • A US judge on Friday shot down Johnson & Johnson's second attempt to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits over its talc products.
  • J&J said on Friday that it would appeal Kaplan's decision, and said it would vigorously defend itself against lawsuits that are "specious and lack scientific merit."
  • In one case that went to trial, the court made a $18.8 million verdict in favour of a California man who said he developed cancer from exposure to J&J baby powder.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

A US judge on Friday shot down Johnson & Johnson's second attempt to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits over its talc products in bankruptcy, imperiling a proposed $8.9 billion settlement that would stop new lawsuits from being filed.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan in Trenton, New Jersey, ruled that a J&J company's second bankruptcy, like its first, must be dismissed because the talc lawsuits did not put it in immediate "financial distress."

"In sum, this court smells smoke, but does not see the fire," Kaplan wrote, referring to the J&J unit LTL. "Therefore, the emphasis on certainty and immediacy of financial distress closes the door of chapter 11 to LTL at this juncture."

J&J said on Friday that it would appeal Kaplan's decision, and said it would vigorously defend itself against lawsuits that are "specious and lack scientific merit."

J&J's first bankruptcy gambit began in 2021, when it offloaded its talc liabilities into a new company, LTL Management, and immediately placed that company into bankruptcy. LTL's first bankruptcy was dismissed in April after a U.S. appeals court ruled that it was not in sufficient financial distress to be eligible for bankruptcy protection.

LTL quickly filed for bankruptcy again, arguing that its second effort has won more support from plaintiffs for a comprehensive settlement of current and future lawsuits alleging that J&J's baby powder and other talc products sometimes contained asbestos and caused mesothelioma, ovarian cancer and other cancers. J&J has said its talc products are safe and do not contain asbestos.

Attorneys representing cancer victims, along with the U.S. Justice Department's bankruptcy watchdog, had called for LTL's second bankruptcy to be dismissed as an abuse of U.S. bankruptcy law.

Andy Birchfield, an attorney who represents cancer victims, said the second bankruptcy was meant to keep the talc lawsuits from being heard by juries.

"J&J has spent two years trying to convince us that somehow a company worth a half-trillion dollars is bankrupt," Birchfield said. "It's time for the nonsense to stop and for J&J to accept responsibility."

J&J argued that the proposed bankruptcy settlement offers a fairer and faster resolution for cancer claimants than litigation in other courts. J&J compared recent trials to a "lottery" in which some litigants receive large awards and others get nothing. It said the costs of its talc-related verdicts, settlements and legal fees have reached about $4.5 billion.

Plaintiffs' lawyers who opposed the $8.9 billion offer said J&J had created the "illusion" of support by signing deals with plaintiffs' lawyers who quickly signed up large numbers of clients without ever filing any lawsuits against J&J.

By settling the lawsuits in bankruptcy, J&J could cram down the settlement terms on cancer victims opposed to the deal, and prevent new lawsuits from being filed by people who develop cancer in the future as a result of their talc use, according to lawyers opposed to the deal.

LTL's bankruptcy proceedings have largely paused the 38 000 lawsuits that were filed before October 2021. Kaplan allowed one case to proceed to trial during LTL's second bankruptcy, resulting in an $18.8 million verdict in favour of a California man who said he developed cancer from exposure to J&J baby powder.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
j&jjohnson & johnsontalccancerbaby powder
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+3.3%
Rand - Pound
22.19
+2.0%
Rand - Euro
19.05
+1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
+1.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.9%
Platinum
935.27
-0.2%
Palladium
1,245.03
0.0%
Gold
1,959.39
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.9%
Top 40
73,120
+0.3%
All Share
78,507
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,327
-1.2%
Industrial 25
108,466
+1.4%
Financial 15
17,329
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo