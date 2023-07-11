5m ago

Share

Joburg residents panic buy water, storage containers ahead of 58-hour water cut

accreditation
Phumi Ramalepe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An empty water shelf at Pick n Pay Ferndale on Republic.
An empty water shelf at Pick n Pay Ferndale on Republic.
News24, Phumi Ramalepe
  • Johannesburg residents are leaving shelves stripped of bottled water in various retail stores hours, ahead of a planned 58-hour water outage.
  • The water outage will affect a large part of Johannesburg, including Roodepoort, Randburg, Langlaagte, Southdale, and Soweto.
  • Retailers such as Pick n Pay, Checkers and Spar have seen an increased demand for five-litre bottles of water, while West Pack and Crazy Plastics battle to meet the demand for storage containers.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

Panic-stricken Johannesburg residents are stripping retail store shelves bare after Rand Water announced that large parts of Johannesburg will experience a 58-hour water outage due to upgrades of its Eikenhof pump station.

In scenes similar to those from the Covid-19 lockdown, customers have been panic buying vast amounts of bottled water and storage containers.

This has left food retailers such as Pick n Pay, Checkers, and Spar under pressure to replenish stock quickly, as late customers demand more supply.    

West Pack, Crazy Plastics, and Oasis have also seen a surge in foot traffic as customers have been buying large storage containers in numbers.

Pick n Pay and Checkers

Checkers and Pick n Pay at Ferndale on Republic have, since Saturday, seen five-litre bottles of water fly off shelves amid soaring demand, particularly aQuellé, Bonaqua, Nestlé, Clover, and store brands.

"Most of these brands are in demand, from Nestlé, Clover, aQuellé, Thirsti, and others," said one Checkers sales assistant. "Earlier this morning, we had five-litres [bottles] of Thirsti water filling almost the entire store, but we’ve now run out."

water
Stock replenish at Pick n Pay Ferndale on Republic

Since most suppliers only bring stock on certain days of the week, customers must wait until they can buy more.

"Clover, for example, delivers on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Customers will have to wait. If they don’t have water containers for us to fill, then they’ll have to wait," said the sales assistant.

water
An empty water shelf at Pick n Pay Ferndale on Republic.
Water shelves becoming empty at Checker Ferndale o
Water shelves becoming empty at Checkers Ferndale on Republic

Spar

Spar in Blairgowrie also saw a surge in sales for five-litre bottles of water, especially the Spar brand, which is the cheapest at R24.99.

"Demand has been very high since the announcement. We received a lot of sales," said store manager, Chrispen Moyo. "They’re buying five litres in boxes and [are] also filling up with our purified water."

water
Bottled water at Spar Blairgowrie
water
Purified water at Spar getting refilled

Oasis

According to Busi Dlamini, a sales assistant at Oasis Water, Ferndale on Republic, foot traffic to the store has been very high since the weekend, with many buying large storage containers and water.

"We’re getting a lot of customers, especially new customers coming in for containers and water –  like 100 litres of water. It’s a lot," she told News24.  

water refill
Customers wait in line to fill up water containers and buy more bottled water at Oasis Ferndale

Dlamini said the fastest-selling containers are the 25-litre containers, which are the largest in the store.

"Each costs R240, and some [people] buy six of those. They’ve also been buying the 20 litres and the 10 litres. Some order five of those at a time," she said.

Since the water tank at Oasis fills up at night, there will be enough stock for one more day only until water is restored in the area.

water refill
One customer fills up her water bottles ahead of the water cut

Crazy Plastics

At Crazy Plastics in Ferndale on Republic, 20- and 25-litre buckets, Jerry cans, 10- and 20-litre water bottles with taps, and water drums with taps have also been flying off the shelves.  

"From Saturday, we started selling out like crazy," said one sales assistant. "Yesterday we received stock, but by the end of the day, everything was sold out."

water conatiner
Water conatiners with taps selling out fast at Crazy Plastics Ferndale on Republic

The sales assistant said the store received additional stock of water drums between 25 to 100 litres, but they also sold out by close of business.

water containers
Remaining water containers at Crazy Plastics

West Pack

West Pack Blairgowrie recently replenished its 25-litre plastic water bottles, and it's first come, first served.

"I ran out of stock on Saturday already. People have just been collecting buckets, water containers and everything they can store water in.

water container
Water containers at West Pack Blairgowrie

"I received nine bales today and now I'm down to two bales. We’re not taking orders. First come, first served, because keeping stock aside for people is so difficult. If I were to keep for everybody, we’d be out already," said manager at West Pack Blairgowrie, Anthony Louw.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
waterwater cutwater shortagerand water
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.54
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.96
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.40
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
925.01
-0.8%
Palladium
1,243.22
-0.0%
Gold
1,931.23
+0.3%
Silver
23.07
-0.3%
Brent Crude
77.69
-1.0%
Top 40
69,532
+0.6%
All Share
74,877
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,164
+1.2%
Industrial 25
103,979
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,972
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

8h ago

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

8h ago

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

8h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

8h ago

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo