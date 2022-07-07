2h ago

add bookmark

Johann Rupert, MSC prepare higher Mediclinic bid

accreditation
Dinesh Nair, Loni Prinsloo and Aaron Kirchfeld
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johann Rupert (File/Getty Images)
Johann Rupert (File/Getty Images)

A consortium backed by South African billionaire Johann Rupert is preparing a higher takeover bid for Mediclinic, the country’s largest hospital operator, people with knowledge of the matter said. 

Rupert’s investment vehicle Remgro and MSC Mediterranean Shipping are discussing an increase to their offer for Mediclinic, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. 

The investor group is negotiating with Mediclinic’s board and may seek an extension to the bid deadline if they need more time to reach an agreement on terms, according to the people. The suitors must announce by Thursday whether they have firm plans for a bid or will walk away, unless they get an extension. 

Shares of Mediclinic rose as much as 5.9% in early London trading Thursday, hitting the highest intraday level since October 2018. The stock was up 5.3% to 465.60 pence at 8:23 a.m. in the British capital, giving the company a market value of £3.4 billion (R69 billion). Mediclinic shares jumped as much as 7.5% in Johannesburg trading.

Mediclinic last month rejected their offer of 463 pence per share, which values the company at about £3.4 billion. 

Remgro already owns nearly 45% of Mediclinic, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. There’s no certainty the investor group will proceed with a takeover, and the negotiations could still fall apart at the last minute, the people said. 

Representatives for the consortium and Mediclinic declined to comment. 

Rupert is South Africa’s richest person with a net worth of about $8.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Through a family trust, he controls Richemont, the Swiss luxury-goods company behind brands like Cartier, Montblanc and Vacheron Constantin. 

- With assistance from Ruth David.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mscmediclinicjohann rupert
Rand - Dollar
16.84
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.14
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,741.27
+0.1%
Silver
19.29
+0.4%
Palladium
1,934.01
+0.5%
Platinum
861.66
+0.3%
Brent Crude
100.69
-2.1%
Top 40
61,551
+3.1%
All Share
67,701
+3.0%
Resource 10
63,660
+5.3%
Industrial 25
83,232
+2.2%
Financial 15
14,735
+2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?

02 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?
MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?

29 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?
MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?

21 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo