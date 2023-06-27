5m ago

Share

JPMorgan Chase's R5bn settlement with Jeffrey Epstein accusers wins preliminary approval

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Reuters
Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Reuters

A U.S. judge on Monday granted preliminary approval to JPMorgan Chase's $290 million (R5 billion) settlement with women who said Jeffrey Epstein abused them, and that the largest U.S. bank turned a blind eye to the late financier's sex trafficking.

The approval was issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

"This is a really fine settlement," Rakoff said.

He said the accord and a similar $75 million agreement with Deutsche Bank he approved earlier this month were "very large settlements" that would compensate Epstein's victims though not make up for abuses they suffered.

Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 1998 through 2013, when the bank terminated his accounts.

Victims led by a former ballet dancer known as Jane Doe 1 said JPMorgan missed red flags of Epstein's abuses, and stayed in touch with him long after his official departure.

Lawyers for the victims said last week that the proposed all-cash settlement was "fair, adequate, reasonable" given the risks of further litigation and JPMorgan's denying involvement in Epstein's sex trafficking.

JPMorgan in a statement this month said any association it had with Epstein "was a mistake and we regret it."

Epstein remained a JPMorgan client for five years after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida prostitution charge and registered as a sex offender.

At Monday's hearing, Rakoff asked Jane Doe 1's lawyer, David Boies, why there was no minimum distribution for each victim, noting that the Deutsche Bank settlement, which Boies also negotiated, guaranteed each at least $75,000.

Boies said many victims in the Deutsche Bank case were from Russia or Eastern Europe and difficult to contact, making the guaranteed minimum an incentive to come forward. He said that was not needed in the JPMorgan case.

Rakoff appointed Simone Lelchuk, a lawyer who specializes in administering settlements, to consider individual claims and determine payouts in the JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank cases.

JPMorgan is also facing a lawsuit over Epstein by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the financier owned two neighboring islands. That case is currently scheduled to go on trial on Oct. 23.

Epstein died at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. New York City's medical examiner called the death a suicide.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jp morganjeffrey epsteinsex trafficking
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.57
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.64
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.28
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
929.77
-0.1%
Palladium
1,314.12
+1.8%
Gold
1,925.95
+0.1%
Silver
22.99
+0.9%
Brent Crude
74.18
+0.4%
Top 40
68,981
0.0%
All Share
74,265
0.0%
Resource 10
62,553
0.0%
Industrial 25
101,641
0.0%
Financial 15
15,639
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo