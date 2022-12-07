Judge Dennis Davis appointed chair of Companies Tribunal

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel announced the appointment of the new members to the Companies Tribunal.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel announced the appointment of the new members to the Companies Tribunal on Wednesday.

Established in terms of the Companies Act, the tribunal facilitates company disputes through conciliation, mediation and arbitration. This avoids potential lengthy and costly litigation.

Davis previously served as head of the Competition Appeal Court and the Tax Appeal Court. Between 1991 and 1997 he was the director of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand. He held joint appointments at Wits and UCT from 1995 to 1997.

He was appointed a judge of the high court in 1998 and as president of the Competition Appeal Court in 2000. Since his appointment to the bench, he has continued to teach constitutional law and tax law at UCT where he is an honorary professor of law.

Davis is a member of the Commission of Enquiry into Tax Structure of South Africa and was a technical advisor to the Constitutional Assembly, where negotiations for South Africa's interim and final constitutions were formulated and concluded. He has been a visiting professor at the Universities of Cambridge, Florida, Toronto and Harvard.

