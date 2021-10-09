Judge rules chair of Steinhoff's BEE partner Lancaster wasn't 'empowered' to sue retailer

A bid by Steinhoff's black economic empower partner Lancaster 101 to undo a R4.5 billion share purchase in 2016 has hit a snag.

The Western Cape High Court has ruled that Lancaster 101's board did not follow correct procedure when it backed the group's chairperson Jayendra Naidoo, to start the law suit.

Shareholders in the retailer lost billions when its stock plunged in late 2017.

A Western Cape High Court judge has ruled that Jayendra Naidoo, the chairperson of Steinhoff's black economic empower partner Lancaster 101, was not "empowered" to attempt to claw back R4.5 billion from the retailer in 2019.

In 2016 Lancaster 101 acquired about 60 million Steinhoff shares at a price of R75 per share in an economic empowerment transaction. But it lost billions of rands when Steinhoff's stock plunged in value in late 2017 when the retailer's CEO Markus Jooste abruptly resigned.

In April 2019, Naidoo launched a lawsuit against Steinhoff to undo the R4.5 billion share sale and claim the money back.

While the case has been slowly moving through the courts since then, last week it hit a snag when the Western Cape High Court ruled that Naidoo had not been empowered to authorise law firm ENS to institute legal proceedings against Steinhoff on behalf of Lancaster 101.

Who owns Lancaster 101? Lancaster 101 is 50% owned by state-asset manager the Public Investment Corporation. Its remaining shares are equally split between non-profit company the Lancaster Foundation and the Lancaster Group, which Jayendra Naidoo wholly owns. Naidoo was previously also the chairperson of Steinhoff's subsidiary Pepkor. He stepped down from Pepkor's board in February due to the litigation between himself and the retail conglomerate.

While the court did not rule on the merits of Lancaster 101's case against the furniture and household goods conglomerate, the judgment had the effect of stopping its legal challenge.

Judge Deidre Kusevitsky noted in her judgment that, under the Companies Act, if a director has a "personal financial interest" in a court case, then a company must hold a full board meeting to discuss how to proceed. At this meeting, the director in question cannot vote.

Steinhoff argued that Naidoo had fallen foul of this administrative rule, meaning Lancaster 101's challenge did not have a solid foundation.

While Lancaster 101's attorneys produced a written board resolution to show the board backed the proposal to claim money back from Steinhoff, the retailer argued that this did not show that a board meeting had been held.

Kusevitsky also noted that the Lancaster Group, whose sole shareholder is Naidoo, had been paid an underwriting commission of R129 million for facilitating the share deal in 2016. This meant that Naidoo clearly had a personal financial interest in the case.

The judge said that no evidence was presented that Naidoo's personal interest had been disclosed when the decision to sue Steinhoff was taken.

"Since Naidoo and, by extension, Lancaster 101's authority is derived solely from the impugned resolution, Naidoo was not empowered to authorise ENS to institute legal proceedings," she ruled.

In response to a request for comment, Lancaster 101's lawyers on Friday noted that the court only dealt with Rule 7 of the Uniform Rules, which provides a mechanism to establish the authority of an attorney acting on behalf of a litigant.

"Despite the narrow ambit of the Rule 7 proceedings, the Court saw fit to remark on Mr Naidoo’s fiduciary duties and issues relating to public policy; notwithstanding, that these matters were not implicated in the Rule 7 proceedings, and that no relief had been sought by any of the parties which required the Court to do so."

"Lancaster 101 are presently studying the judgment and order prior to determining the appropriate course of action in the circumstances."



Now what

While the ruling doesn't block Lancaster 101 from restarting the case if its board meets to pass a new resolution, time is in short supply.

As Fin24 has reported, Steinhoff is currently seeking to have a court approve its proposal to settle all lawsuits with creditors by paying out about R25 billion in compensation.

If courts in the Netherlands and South Africa both sanction the plan, and a separate bid to liquidate Steinhoff fails, then the settlement proposal will become binding on all creditors – including Lancaster 101.

Under the proposal, claimants will be paid out a proportion of their verified claims stemming from the dramatic drop in Steinhoff's share price. They will have to drop all legal challenges against the retailer, which will not admit any liability.