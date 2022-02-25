1h ago

add bookmark

Judgment reserved in appeal bid by Gupta directors to be allowed to represent company

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ronica Ragavan in court.
Ronica Ragavan in court.
Felix Dlangamandla

The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein has reserved judgment in a bid by the directors of a Gupta-owned company in business rescue to be allowed to represent their group legally. 

In August, the same court ruled that the directors of Islandsite Investments 180, which is in business rescue, could not oppose a restraint order without the approval of the company's business rescue practitioners. A restraint order allows a court to freeze the assets of a company.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Islandsite 180 belongs to Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Chetali and Arti Gupta.

At the time, the court ruled that Islandsite's directors, including Gupta business associate Ronica Ragavan, had "no standing" to oppose the restraint order. 

It said that business rescue practitioners Kurt Knoop and Johan Kloppers were the only ones who could represent the group. 

Ragavan then applied for leave to appeal the decision. This matter was heard in Bloemfontein on Friday.

'Out of time' 

In court, the National Director of Public Prosecutions argued that the question of who is legally allowed to represent Islandsite Investments 180 has already been settled.

The group's business rescue practitioners had denied Ragavan authorisation to represent the group, it said, meaning she had no legal standing to bring the application.  

The state also argued that Rogavan's application was "hopelessly out of time" and that no reasonable explanation had been given for the delay.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
islandsite investments 180ronica ragavanguptas
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.37
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,886.51
-0.9%
Silver
23.97
-1.1%
Palladium
2,347.00
-3.0%
Platinum
1,062.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
99.08
+2.3%
Top 40
67,719
+0.8%
All Share
74,206
+0.7%
Resource 10
79,348
-0.4%
Industrial 25
85,988
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,851
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't...

19 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't afford it anymore
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

15 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo