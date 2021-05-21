1h ago

CEO Benjamin Trisk has left the company, CNA says

Benjamin Trisk. Photo: Exclusive Books
CNA has confirmed that Benjamin Trisk resigned as CEO in April, and has already left the stationery retailer. 

CNA director Rob Shortt told Fin24 on Friday that Trisk tendered his resignation on 19 April and it was accepted by the retailer’s board. His last day at the company was on 19 May.

The board had previously accused Trisk of attempting to put the company in business rescue without consulting them, a claim he dismissed at the time as 'complete rubbish', as according to him the board had discussed the matter on March 30.

Shortt did not want to comment on whether CNA will apply for business rescue.

Trisk could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday afternoon. 

As news of the all-out fight between Trisk and the board broke earlier in May, the company's biggest shareholder bailed out.

Investment company Astoria announced at the time that it sold its stake in CNA Holdings to management.  Just over a year ago, Astoria purchased 70% of CNA for R1.2 million from Edcon. Astoria said it received the same amount back for its stake. 

Shortt confirmed to Fin24 on Friday that Trisk is still a shareholder in CNA. Trisk, the former CEO of Exclusive Books, holds 30% of CNA.

News24 recently reported on court documents that detailed serious charges levelled at Trisk during his time at Exclusive Books.

These include an unauthorised salary hike, a series of cash advances and cavalier splurges with a company credit card.

