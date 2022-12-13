40m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Chris Griffith resigns as Gold Fields CEO after failed Yamana deal

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chris Griffith
Chris Griffith

Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith has resigned in the wake of the company’s failed bid to acquire Canadian precious metals miner Yamana Gold.

Griffith was appointed CEO in April 2021. He was previously CEO at Anglo American Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore

"We thank Chris for the commitment and dedication he showed as CEO of Gold Fields, especially during the Yamana transaction," Gold Fields chair Yunus Suleman said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

"We were all disappointed that the Yamana deal did not go through, as we felt it was a compelling deal which would have created a strong company and created value for all our shareholders.

"The company is performing well, delivering strong shareholder returns and we continue to deliver on the strategy including growing the value and quality of our portfolio of assets."

Griffith said that he and the board agreed that the company’s strategy, including growing the value and quality of its portfolio, should continue. 

"But we also felt that the Yamana setback should not be allowed to impede the company’s strategy. So, as CEO I felt that I should take responsibility and allow the company to move forward under new leadership unencumbered by the Yamana transaction," he said. 

"I want to thank the board for the opportunity to lead the successful company that is Gold Fields, and to have worked with them to help refine its strategic direction."

Gold Fields South Africa’s executive vice president Martin Preece was appointed interim CEO and will join the board effective 1 January.

In November Gold Fields said it had "terminated the arrangement agreement" in terms of an all-share bid for Yamana. This followed just hours after the Yamana board  - which had previously advised its shareholders to support the Gold Fields deal - recommended that shareholders vote against the transaction after it received a "superior" cash and share offer from Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines.

Gold Fields declined to revise its offer, which it maintained was financially and strategically superior. Yamana was then required to pay Gold Fields a termination fee of $300 million (R5.2 billion).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
17.59
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.60
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.55
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.89
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,786.31
+0.3%
Silver
23.48
+0.7%
Palladium
1,892.50
+0.4%
Platinum
1,005.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
77.99
+2.4%
Top 40
68,278
0.0%
All Share
74,422
0.0%
Resource 10
72,852
0.0%
Industrial 25
92,745
0.0%
Financial 15
15,383
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo