JUST IN | Energy regulator approves 3 generation licenses for Karpowership SA

Energy regulator approves 3 generation licenses for Karpowership SA

Jan Cronje
Karpowership SA has received three generation licenses from energy regulator Nersa.
Karpowership SA has received three generation licenses from energy regulator Nersa.
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved three generation licenses for floating powership provider Karpowership SA. 

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the energy regulator on Tuesday afternoon. 

The regulator approved generation licenses for Karpowership SA at Saldanha Bay, Coega and Richards Bay. It also approved generating licenses for four other energy producers under a scheme to fast-track new energy production.

Nersa has not yet released its reasons for the decision in full.  

Karpowership SA still needs to obtain a number of other authorisations before it can moor its ships at the three ports and connect to the grid.

In late June, it was refused environmental approval by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). It has said it is confident it will be granted approval on appeal.

