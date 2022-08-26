35m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | JSE fines ex-Steinhoff CFO Ben La Grange R2m for processing bogus invoice

accreditation
Jan Cronje
Ben la Grange was Steinhoff's CFO under Markus Jooste.
Ben la Grange was Steinhoff's CFO under Markus Jooste.
Netwerk24/Jaco Marais

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has disqualified Steinhoff's former Chief Financial Officer Ben La Grange from acting as a company director for 10 years and fined him a total of R2 million for "failing to fulfil his duties and responsibilities" with "due care and skill".

La Grange, who served as CFO under the group's former head Markus Jooste, was found to have processed a handwritten invoice for €23.5 million (about R340 million at the time) handed to him by Markus Jooste in 2016, that the JSE found was fictitious. 

"There was no actual transaction nor any legitimate commercial reason that supported the information or calculations contained in the handwritten document," it said. 

The JSE found that La Grange, who said he was not aware at the time that the invoice was false, should have tried harder to check if it was genuine. 

"La Grange ought to have known, that due to the numerous accounting irregularities, Steinhoff’s previously published financial information failed to comply with International Financial Reporting Standards and was incorrect, false and misleading in material respects," said the JSE. 

It appears the fine may have been bigger had La Grange not been "unwavering" in his co-operation with the JSE’s investigation, including providing disclosures that assisted the JSE in its investigation against Steinhoff.

The JSE said that its "investigation into the conduct of other individuals that presided at the company during the periods in question and who were bound by the Llstings requirements is ongoing."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhoffmarkus joosteben la grange
Rand - Dollar
16.80
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.79
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.74
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,756.46
-0.1%
Silver
19.22
-0.2%
Palladium
2,144.00
-0.4%
Platinum
885.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
99.34
-1.9%
Top 40
63,686
0.0%
All Share
70,341
0.0%
Resource 10
64,184
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,623
0.0%
Financial 15
15,582
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo