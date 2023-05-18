KWV CEO replaced amid 'Real Housewives' fallout

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

KWV CEO Boyce Lloyd will step down from his position early amid a furore over his wife's controversial appearance on the kykNET reality show Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande.

KWV confirmed on Thursday that John Loomes will replace Lloyd as CEO of KWV from next month. Lloyd was only supposed to retire from the position next year, but KWV said in a statement that it was part of a "carefully orchestrated leadership transition". The programme was not mentioned in the statement.

However, Lloyd's wife's conduct on the show drew a widespread backlash. Constantly flaunting her wealth and massive house, Anita Lloyd made derogatory remarks about the poor.

"We all worship Mammon, the god of money. If I didn't have any money, I'd jump from a building."

Being poor, she said, is "really bad."

She also claimed to regularly fly to London just for a Harrods shopping trip.

Some of the programme's footage was shot inside KWV cellars.

Her comments came amid continuing concern about the conditions of wine farm workers. A new Finnish report, released in April, looked at three wine grape farms and found instances of poor housing conditions and worker complaints of aggressive treatment. In 2016, a Danish documentary about horrendous labour conditions on SA farms triggered a boycott in that country.

The wine industry itself is also taking strain, amid load shedding and other challenges, including with the ports.