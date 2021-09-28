'Middleman' for Gupta-linked firms in dodgy Transnet contracts arrested en route to Dubai

A suspected "middleman" for Gupta-linked Trillian and Regiments Capital was apprehended at O.R. Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening, the Investigating Directorate said in a statement.

Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the suspect was arrested in connection with alleged money laundering of the proceeds from contracts improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments and Trillian, as well as alleged theft of funds from the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund.

The suspect was headed to Dubai, set to board a 7pm flight.

He is expected to appear at the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Wednesday.

In late 2019, Regiments paid a settlement of some R530 million to the Transnet pension fund after being improperly appointed to manage the assets of the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund. Regiments had secured business contracts with Transnet through the Guptas and their associates.

Trillian also got millions of rands in lucrative contracts from Transnet, notably being paid R93 million for being a lead arranger of a R12-billion club loan - despite having no role in securing the deal, according to evidence heard at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.