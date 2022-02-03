Nestlé recalls some Kit Kat bars, could contain glass

Nestlé South Africa is recalling some of its Kit Kat chocolate bars due to the possibility that they may contain glass pieces.

"To date, we have not received any complaints or reported injuries. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution having discovered the presence of small pieces of glass during our quality and safety checks," the company said in a statement.

The recall affects the following products:

Nestlé Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk 36x20g UTZ MB

Best before dates: 30 September 2022 and 31 October 2022

Production codes:

13590177

13600177

13620177

13630177

13640177

13650177

20010177

20100177

20110177

Nestlé Kit Kat Mini Bag Milk 32x200g UTZ

Best before dates: 30 September 2022 and 31 October 2022.

Production codes:

20120177

20010177

20020177

20030177

20080177

13620177

13600177

13610177

The voluntary recall is limited to products with the production codes listed above only.

No other sizes or other Kit Kat products are affected.

"Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not consume them but should instead return them to the place where they were purchased, for a full refund."

"If you have a concern that you or one of your family might have consumed one of the affected products, please consult a medical professional who will be able to provide you with the best advice and guidance," the company said.

Nestlé South Africa said it is currently investigating what went wrong.

"We understand that people will be concerned and apologise unreservedly to them. We regret very much any inconvenience caused by this recall."The company said it is cooperating with the National Department of Health about the recall.