Passenger Rail Agency suspends ex-acting CEO following 'serious allegations' of wrongdoing

Jan Cronje
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has suspended its chief information officer, David Mphelo, in the wake of claims that he was involved in "irregularities in recruitment and procurement" while he was acting CEO.

Mphelo served as the group's acting CEO for six months until 30 August this year, when he was replaced by Hishaam Emeran. 

In a statement on Thursday, Prasa's board said that, at a meeting on 9 November, it received a report regarding "serious allegations" against Mphelo.

"The allegations against Mphelo involve irregularities in recruitment and procurement, amongst others," said the board.

"Given the gravity and seriousness of the allegations, the board resolved that it is in the best interest of Prasa that Mphelo be placed on suspension with immediate effect pending investigations."

The agency has been hit by many high-profile suspensions and dismissals, along with fraud claims.

Last month, Prasa placed its acting legal head, Thato Tsautse, on precautionary suspension over allegations of misconduct of a "serious nature".

A year ago, its CEO Zolani Matthews was suspended and summarily dismissed over an issue with his security clearance. The entity said Matthews carried UK citizenship which was not disclosed. Matthews has challenged his dismissal.

Recently, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said Prasa launched a forensic investigation into "ghost employees" after the entity could not verify the existence of 3 000 members of staff. 

